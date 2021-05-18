1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Criminal charges likely impossible today, legal expert tells mass graves committee

Kellough spent most of his time discussing the possible criminal liability of the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County and state of Oklahoma.

Government entities can in theory be charged with criminal misconduct and face possible fines, he said.

“But the crimes that relate to the Greenwood massacre are not in my opinion the kind of crimes that governmental entities are able to commit,” he said.

The state’s conspiracy law could well apply to the massacre, Kellough said.

“In theory, the government entities in the Greenwood case could be considered as co-conspirators, along with the persons who committed the acts,” he said. “However, in my opinion, the statute of limitations for conspiracy, which is three years from the date of the commission of the crime, would prevent charges being filed.”

City officials updated plans for the investigation’s next phase at the meeting and said they are on pace to begin June 1 with the excavation and exhumation of remains at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Last fall, researchers found what they said appear to be 12 badly decomposed coffins in what was once Oaklawn’s Black paupers’ field.