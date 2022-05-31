1619 Project leader made sure Tulsa and Oklahoma were on her itinerary

Since its release almost three years ago, The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project has been the subject of praise and criticism.

The latter has been prevalent among Oklahoma’s political leadership — which is one reason the project’s lead reporter, Nikole Hannah-Jones, was sitting on a stage at Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday night, the 101st anniversary of the start of Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.

“I am in Oklahoma on this date on purpose,” Hannah-Jones said at the outset of her discussion with Tulsans Tiffany Crutcher and Onikah Asamoa-Caesar. “As states all across the country began trying to legislate (against) the 1619 Project, I decided to go to all the places that were trying to ban it.

“Healthy societies don’t ban books,” she continued. “Healthy societies don’t ban ideas. And it is necessary to go into the places that are trying to suppress our history.”

Legislation was introduced this session to ban the use of the 1619 Project in all curricula, from elementary school through university, but never got so much as a committee vote.

Last year, however, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law barring the teaching of subjects that might make students “uncomfortable,” which was clearly intended to limit serious discussions of race and racism.

Simply put, the 1619 Project’s central tenet is that Blacks and their exploitation through slavery and discrimination is far more central to an understanding of the United States, past and present, than is generally acknowledged — and that Black Americans remain at an economic and political disadvantage because of it.

The result, Hannah-Jones said Tuesday, is an “artificial wealth-poverty differential” sustained by long-standing systems that remain operational decades after they’ve been theoretically outlawed.

Hannah-Jones used as an example the discrimination against African Americans in the use of federal housing loans from the 1930s until passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968.

She said 98% of federal guaranteed loans during those decades went to white homeowners. The result is and continues to be wide discrepancies in home ownership, home values and accumulated equity. The loans helped drive the expansion of the white middle class, but Blacks and other minorities were left behind.

Hannah-Jones said ostensibly “colorblind” policies actually perpetuate economic inequities.

“Now we can pretend to be colorblind because you have a 350-year racialized system that will continue to produce racialized results without being explicit about it anymore,” said Hannah-Jones. “Colorblindness is … a way to keep discrimination entrenched.”

She said she is “not asking any white person to feel guilty for something they did not do,” but “you don’t get to claim the Declaration (of Independence) and not the fact the man (Thomas Jefferson) who wrote the Declaration enslaved his own children. That’s all I’m saying.”

