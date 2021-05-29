As he poked through the rubble of his burned-out home and restaurant, Joe Lockard must have felt utterly defeated.

The life he had worked so hard to build — had started and nurtured with his own two hands — had in just a matter of hours been wiped out.

But as overwhelming as Lockard’s losses were, at some point a bigger concern would begin to take priority.

It had been days since he had last seen his younger brother, Eddie.

That, he knew, was not a good sign.

And soon enough, Lockard’s growing fears for his sibling would be confirmed.

What that must’ve been like for Joe Lockard — on top of losing everything in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, to lose his brother as well — is something his great-granddaughter Dene’ Harjo has often wondered about.

And Eddie Lockard is even more of a mystery.

“He worked in Joe’s restaurant, we think,” Harjo said. “But beyond that we don’t know much about him.”

“A lot of those details died with our ancestors,” added her sister, Cheri Pearson-Jordan. “I think back then there was a fear sometimes of actually talking about the race massacre.”

The massacre, which occurred over May 31-June 1, 1921, when white mobs invaded Tulsa’s African American Greenwood District, resulted in the fiery destruction of some 35 blocks of the formerly thriving community.

It also left at least 37 individuals dead, though unofficial estimates have put the number much higher.

Who were the 37?

For most, outside of names, ages and a few details from news reports, it’s hard to say anything definitive.

What can be said about Eddie Lockard, for example, starts with his headstone.

One of two confirmed massacre victims who have graves at Oaklawn Cemetery, his marker lists his birth as Dec. 10, 1888.

That would make him 32 when he died.

Less clear are the circumstances of his death.

Harjo, of Oklahoma City, says the story passed down in her family is that Eddie was riding a horse when he was killed by gunfire from an airplane.

Over the years, rumors and stories that Greenwood was attacked from the air, in addition to the mobs on the ground, have persisted, although there’s never been anything to officially confirm aircraft involvement.

If her family story is true, Harjo said, “he was pretty much a sitting duck, it sounds like.”

According to reports, Lockard wasn’t found until five days after the massacre.

Initially unidentified, his body was discovered near the airport with a rifle lying next to it. He had a gunshot wound to his neck.

Because Lockard was not married and left behind no known children, that makes Harjo and Pearson-Jordan — along with their mother, Pearl Alford, of Tulsa — some of his closest surviving kin.

Partly for that reason, the sisters feel a sense of responsibility toward him.

It begins, they said, with just trying to know who he was.

But therein lies a problem. How do you do that, when it’s someone who’s been all but forgotten by history?

‘Cold-blooded murder’

With his own late relative, Don Adams has had more of an advantage in learning details.

Dr. Andrew C. Jackson, his great uncle, was well known. By the time of his death, in fact, the 42-year-old Greenwood physician was one of the most prominent Black medical professionals in the country.

Adams said he and his brother Jack first became acquainted with their uncle’s story as children growing up in Tulsa.

“From the time I was about 7 or 8, I don’t think a day hardly passed that my aunt or my grandmother didn’t tell me about him,” said Adams, now of Woodbridge, Virginia.

His “Uncle Andrew” has been real to him ever since, he said.

“I knew all of the details. They kind of drilled them into me. I think it was part of the healing process for them to talk about him.”

Born in Memphis, Jackson grew up in Guthrie.

After graduating from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, he practiced in Tulsa and Claremore, before training as a surgeon in Memphis.

He returned to Tulsa in 1919.

Adams is especially proud to note that Jackson drew no lines. He was known to treat both Black and white patients, he said.

He and his wife, Julia, a school teacher, were forces for good in the Greenwood community.

Jackson’s death, unlike most of the others in the massacre, was well attested to.

His white neighbor, John Oliphant, former police commissioner and retired judge, witnessed it, and did not mince words: “It was cold-blooded murder,” he later said.

Confronted by a group of whites out front of his home, Jackson had raised his hands to surrender, Oliphant reported, when two of them gunned him down.

This sudden, violent loss — combined with the fact that no one was held accountable — would haunt his survivors for years.

Adams, one of several plaintiffs in a new lawsuit seeking reparations for the massacre, said his aunt kept a photo of Jackson on her wall in Tulsa, and later passed it on to him.

“She said she wanted me to keep it. It made her cry to have it there.”

The original of the only known photo of Jackson, “it’s been in my living room ever since, more than 40 years.

“I cherish that picture.”

Also cherished, Adams said, is his memory of once meeting Jackson’s widow.

Julia, who’d had no children with Jackson, had gone on to marry again. But clearly, she was still affected by her first husband’s death.

“She was up in age by then and passed on shortly after that,” Adams said.

“I remember her crying and telling me ‘I still miss him.’”

Land of opportunity

The Lockard family story echoes those of many whose Greenwood ties go deep.

Originally from Texas, they later moved to Oklahoma.

The new state, which boasted more all-Black communities than any other, promised a better life for African Americans.

“I think in my great-grandfather’s mind, this was the land of opportunity, and probably the way he was going to be able to have the American Dream,” Harjo said.

Joe Lockard and his wife Rina settled in Greenwood, where he would establish and run a successful restaurant, the People’s Cafe. By the time of the massacre, he was even planning to expand.

Those plans were dashed.

But Lockard didn’t abandon Greenwood. He stayed put, and would become a pivotal figure in its rebuilding.

His lawsuit, Joe Lockard v. city of Tulsa, was one of two that ultimately prevented the Tulsa City Commission from using an extension of the fire code to keep Black Tulsans from rebuilding after the massacre.

Pearson-Jordan, a Tulsa resident, said her great-grandfather’s resolve is inspiring.

“He had every reason in the world to give up,” she said. “He could very well have said, ‘you know I tried. I’m just gonna go back to Texas,’ and I don’t think anyone would have thought any less of him as a man.

“But he stayed. And he continued to be a prominent citizen in this community making inroads and changes.”

Lockard not only rebuilt his home, he went back into the restaurant business. He would run a popular barbecue eatery, and pass on cooking skills that are still in the family today.

“My mom still has the knife he used to cut meat,” Pearson-Jordan said.

Despite its rise from the ashes, Greenwood’s rebirth wouldn’t last, though.

Starting in the 1950s, various forces, from urban renewal to new highway projects, would combine to carve up the community, leaving behind only a memory of what had been.

But at least one thing Joe Lockard erected still stands today:

His brother’s headstone.

“We have the stories, but it’s good to have that, too,” said Pearson-Jordan, who visited it recently for the first time. “It’s a physical sign of who he was and what happened.”

At the same time, she said, it makes her feel bad for families who don’t have even that.

With rumors of mass burials and unmarked graves related to the massacre still prevalent, the city of Tulsa began a search last year using the markers of Eddie Lockard and fellow massacre victim Reuben Everett to guide them.

An excavation at Oaklawn yielded a site containing at least 12 decomposed coffins buried together which may contain possible massacre victims.

The research team will exhume the bodies in June and begin efforts to identify them.

“It’s hard to think they were thrown out just like trash,” Harjo said.

‘He had so much to offer’

Lockard descendants aren’t alone in knowing the value of a proper headstone.

For far too long, Jackson, who was buried in his hometown of Guthrie, did not have one, Adams said.

That frustrated attempts to locate the grave.

Between multiple visits over the years to Summit View Cemetery, Adams and his brother “searched and searched,” he said. “We were so disgusted because we couldn’t find it. But we never gave up.”

Eventually, they were able to pinpoint the location.

They made sure, he said, it would never be overlooked again.

“It’s a heck of a memorial,” Adams said of the new headstone that was placed there.

Adorned with Jackson’s portrait and an inscription identifying him as a massacre victim, the sight of it fills Adams with pride.

But it also makes him sad, he said.

“I think of how much he had to give. What his contributions could have been.”

“A lot of people die before their time,” Adams added. “But the fact remains, he had so much to offer.”

Standing where it has for nearly a century, Lockard’s headstone has received a lot more attention than Jackson’s.

That’s included from national media.

Pearson-Jordan said the family understands the interest. But, she added, “we want people to know that he’s more than a photo op. We want to put a life and a person to the name.”

Most of what there was to know about Eddie Lockard the person, in the end, is lost to time.

Unlike with Jackson there are no photos.

However, the family does have images of his brother. And in Joe’s features, they can try to visualize Eddie.

What Harjo sees, she said, is a young man who had his whole life still in front of him.

“I imagine him as wanting to have his own business some day, a family of his own,” she said.

He missed out on all of that.

But that’s where Harjo and her sister come in. In a sense, she said, they are the fulfillment of what both Joe and Eddie Lockard started — of everything they hoped and aspired to in coming to Oklahoma.

“We haven’t just survived, we’ve thrived,” Harjo said.

Harjo, a counselor with Oklahoma City Public Schools, said she and her sister each have successful careers. Moreover, they are active in their communities, and support causes that empower African Americans.

“Yes, his life was lost,” Harjo said of her uncle.

“But his blood is coursing through our veins.”

