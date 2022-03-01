Race massacre graves: Researchers call for more excavations, surveys ahead of first DNA tests

With only one set of remains so far meeting the criteria for a possible victim, researchers searching for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are recommending more excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery.

The researchers presented their findings and recommendations Tuesday to the public committee overseeing the city’s investigation into possible massacre graves.

Excavations at the cemetery in June recovered 19 sets of remains, which have since been analyzed.

DNA testing on samples from the remains is set to begin soon to aid in identification.

However, of the sets of remains, only one, which had gunshot wounds, meets all the criteria for a possible victim of the massacre, officials said.

"He was a young man in his early 20s. He had a minimum of three gunshot wounds … that contributed to his death," Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist and member of the research team, told the committee.

One of the bullets was recovered from inside the cranium.

"He matches all the criteria we need to go forward," Stubblefield said.

But, she added, while a few other sets of remains do meet some criteria, only the gunshot victim had obvious signs of trauma.

The goal now is to look for "more individuals showing evidence of gunshot trauma in a way that resembles the death certificate data that we have," Stubblefield said.

"We need to do intensive and continued excavation of Section 20, extending to cover more of the New Potter's Field area."

The researchers also recommended on Tuesday that archaeological surveys go forward at other previously identified areas of interest, including Newblock Park.

The remains recovered during last summer's excavation were initially analyzed in an on-site lab, and samples were taken.

They were later reinterred to await the results of DNA and other data analysis.

Officials announced Tuesday that DNA testing will be handled by Utah Cold Case Coalition Intermountain Forensics.

The samples are on their way to the lab, said Danny Hellwig, representing the Utah firm.

"We've cleared our plate to be ready for these samples, and we will start working on them as soon as they come in the door," he said.

He said the analysis likely would be a monthslong project.

Records and newspaper reports indicate that at least 18 Black males killed in the massacre were buried in Oaklawn. It is that group the researchers are hoping to find, with the possibility that more victims might be discovered in the same vicinity.

