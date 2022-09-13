Race Massacre burial search likely to resume this fall

The scientific team searching for burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre plans to return to the field this fall, officials told the project's public oversight committee Tuesday evening.

"We are already making preparations," said forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield. "We don't have a date, but we hope to be there this fall."

Stubblefield and state archeologist Kary Stacklebeck said the proposed work includes an extension of excavations in the southwest corner of Oaklawn Cemetery and reopening temporarily reburied remains found last year in the same part of the cemetery.

Core sampling is also planned for two areas just west of downtown.

The scientists said they are returning to the previously discovered remains in an attempt to extract additional DNA samples. Samples taken earlier yielded two with sufficient material for sequencing and 12 with amounts ranging from some to none.

Sequencing of the two best samples are expected to begin within weeks, said Danny Hellwig of Intermountain Forensics.

The scientists hope to eventually match DNA from Oaklawn with samples voluntarily made available by possible direct or collateral descendants.

Alison Wilde of Intermountain explained at length Tuesday night the privacy settings of the various DNA test vendors.

Although not explicitly said, this apparently was in response to a recommendation by Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons not to cooperate with the project. Solomon-Simmons, whose clients are suing the city and others for damages from the 1921 massacre, said the DNA could be used by law enforcement to solve crimes.

Wilde said those submitting samples can specify that they are not to be made available to law enforcement.

Stacklebeck said the researchers plan to take core samples in Newblock Park, 1710 Charles Page Blvd., and in a nearby area along the Arkansas River known as The Canes. She said the core samples will be used to analyze the "natural stratigraphy" in an effort to understand how those landscapes have been altered over the past century.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, let it be known she was not satisfied with explanations of the work plan or progress on the project, and member Greg Robinson criticized the city for continuing to hold the oversight meetings virtually instead of with an in-person option.

