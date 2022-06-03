 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rabies concern issued after baby skunks dropped off at animal rescue, state health officials say

Skunk

Officials are worried about possible rabies exposures after someone dropped off a litter of five baby skunks May 24 at a Bristow animal rescue.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

State health officials are searching for people who may have been exposed to a potentially rabid skunk in Oklahoma.

On May 24, someone dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue, according to an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release. Officials are now concerned about possible rabies exposures related to the skunk finding.

In Oklahoma, wild skunks are the main carrier of the rabies virus, the release states.

Those who come into direct contact with wild skunks are urged to call the OSDH Communicable Disease Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405-426-8710 to determine if they need to receive treatment. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

