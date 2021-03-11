R Bar donating to Tulsa Fire Department for work when fire damaged Marshall Brewing Co.

R Bar & Grill, 3421 S. Peoria Ave., is donating proceeds from the sale of Marshall Brewing Co.’s Sundown Wheat beer to help buy bunker gear for the Tulsa Fire Department.

Marshall Brewing Co.’s taproom came close to burning to the ground Feb. 16. A building next to the taproom at 1742 E. Sixth St. was fully engulfed.

More than 60 Tulsa Fire Department firefighters responded during frigid temperatures and worked to protect the taproom building during the three-alarm fire. The taproom experienced smoke and some water damage.

R Bar owner Josh Royal wanted to help the local brewery, but Marshall wants that help to go toward the Tulsa Fire Department.

“It’s just friends helping friends who wanted to help the fire department. This is all because Marshall’s people are good people,” Royal said.

It is a simple gesture to the men and women who serve to protect our lives and property.

“The Tulsa Fire Department is honored to be celebrated by the patrons and staff of R Bar. Our mission is to protect both the lives and property of Tulsans,” said Tulsa Fire Dept. chief Michael Baker.