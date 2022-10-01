 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QuikTrip's latest expansion: Chicago area — its largest market to date

QuikTrip is making its first foray into the Chicago metropolitan area — its largest market to date — building two travel centers there and another one southwest of the city.

Chicago (9.6 million) is the third largest metropolitan statistical area (MSA) in the United States, trailing only Los Angeles (nearly 13 million) and New York (19.7), according to 2021 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Tulsa-based QT already is established in the mega-population centers of Dallas-Fort Worth (7.7 million MSA), greater Houston (7.2 million) and Atlanta (6.1 million).

“We are focused on expanding the footprint of our travel center network to those geographies in the U.S. that leverage our distribution network,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QT’s corporate communications manager, said by phone. “Chicago, of course, has areas of high truck traffic, and that kind of makes it ideal for our travel center concept.”

The convenience store giant has stores under construction in the Windy City suburbs of Lansing (about 25 miles south of downtown Chicago), Bellwood (about 14 miles west of downtown Chicago), as well as in Peru, about 100 miles southwest of downtown.

The Bellwood and Peru stores are expected to open in late spring. The Lansing location — site of a former Kmart — is scheduled to open in July, Jefferson-Smith said.

The travel centers are about 8,200 square feet, considerably larger than the average convenience store (3,200 to 4,900 square feet), Jefferson-Smith said.

“We have some big footprints out there,” she said. “Chicago is going to be a good one for us.

“... We always consider location. We do a great deal of intensive research. That’s important to us for us as a company so we can take care of our customers.”

In June, QT opened its first store in the Colorado market, launching in the Denver-area city of Firestone.

Last year, in addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said it also planned to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama.

Also, late last year, the Oklahoman reported that QuikTrip was planning its first store in the Oklahoma City metro at Interstate 35 and Hefner Road, near the Frontier City amusement park. A second OKC-area QT store in Moore is also planned, the newspaper reported.

A privately held company founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion firm with more than 24,000 employees.

Fortune has ranked QT on the list of Best Companies To Work For for 14 years, and it is high on Forbes’ list of largest privately held companies.

QuikTrip, which is in 16 states, has 83 stores in the Tulsa area and is inching close to a four-figure milestone with its nationwide stores (957).

“That’s on our radar,” Jefferson-Smith said of the 1,000 store number. “I don’t know how quickly we can get there, of course not this year. Hopefully, in 2023 or ‘24 we potentially make it there.”

QT building permit outlines test kitchen remodel

According to Tulsa commercial building permits filed recently, QuikTrip plans to remodel an "abandoned outdated kitchen within the first floor of the building to a new kitchen," within the first floor of the Subrosa Building — owned by the company at 12902 E. 51st St. — southeast of 51st Street and 129th East Avenue, in east Tulsa. 

"Purpose of kitchen is to develop test foods for stores. A few supporting offices to the kitchen will be provided," according to the permit. 

"No food is to be sold or provided to the public," according to the permit.

Cost of alteration to the existing building is $1,553,951.47, according to the permit. 

The company has no projected completion date on the remodel because it's an internal project that not for general public use, QT spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.

