QuikTrip, Rib Crib, other eateries to locate in new food hall in BOK Tower

"It's a unique, new store design for us to try out and see how it kind of goes," she said by phone. "We're always looking for new and innovative things to do as far as the company is concerned. This is one where we saw a great opportunity."

Garrett Mills is president and CEO of Chandler Hospitality Group, which operates Rib Crib.

"We've had a Blue Dome location (302 E. 1st St.) that we closed during COVID and reopened in the summer of 2020," Mills said by phone.

"Obviously the (foot) traffic downtown isn't back to pre-COVID levels. So, when Williams said they were putting together this food hall, we saw it as an opportunity to shift our downtown operations to the BOK Tower.

"We were excited about what they had envisioned and thought it would be good to get on board."

