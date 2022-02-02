QuikTrip, Rib Crib, other eateries to locate in new food hall in BOK Tower

QuikTrip is among six stores/eateries that will locate in the renovated plaza level of the Bank of Oklahoma Tower downtown.
All will operate within a new food hall and dining area expected to open in the second quarter of this year. The other vendors are Rib Crib, Chicken and the Wolf, Señor Pablo, Tokyo Garden and fRoot Bowls.
The food hall will be open to the public.
"We are excited about this renovation for an iconic building, providing upgraded amenities and features for employees and tenants for decades to come," said Tom Droege, a spokesman for Williams, which owns the 52-story skyscraper.
The Bank of Oklahoma Tower, home to large employers such as BOK, Williams and Magellan Midstream Partners, is undergoing a renovation that includes improvements to the lobby, a new lounge and exterior terrace.
It marks the largest rehabilitation of the main plaza since the high-rise was completed in 1976.
The QT will be only its second location in the country that doesn't sell gasoline, company spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.
"It's a unique, new store design for us to try out and see how it kind of goes," she said by phone. "We're always looking for new and innovative things to do as far as the company is concerned. This is one where we saw a great opportunity."
Garrett Mills is president and CEO of Chandler Hospitality Group, which operates Rib Crib.
"We've had a Blue Dome location (302 E. 1st St.) that we closed during COVID and reopened in the summer of 2020," Mills said by phone.
"Obviously the (foot) traffic downtown isn't back to pre-COVID levels. So, when Williams said they were putting together this food hall, we saw it as an opportunity to shift our downtown operations to the BOK Tower.
"We were excited about what they had envisioned and thought it would be good to get on board."