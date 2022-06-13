Questions on active shooter situations welcome at town hall with Tulsa law enforcement leaders tomorrow

From Staff Reports
Two weeks after a mass slaying on the Saint Francis campus, those with questions about active shooter situations are invited to discuss them with area law enforcement leaders at a Tulsa Crime Stoppers event.
An hourlong town hall set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday will focus on the roles of law enforcement agencies, including 911 dispatchers, during an active shooter response. The event will be at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus, 3420 S. Memorial Drive, in the Client Services Center.
Guests on the panel include Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson, local university campus police leaders, and representatives from the Tulsa Fire Department, the ATF and the FBI.
Those with questions can write them on index cards at the meeting to submit for consideration as part of the panel discussion.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has been frank about the effectiveness of his officers’ efforts, saying evidence indicates that the Natalie Building gunman would have killed more people if the response hadn’t been so quick.
Police say they received the first 911 call at 4:52 p.m. and that the first officers arrived four minutes later.
“We think the only reason why (the active shooter situation) stopped is because he had to make a choice of either engaging us in a gun battle or taking his own life,” Franklin said.
Law enforcement response to active shooter situations has come under scrutiny in the days since the mass slaying in Uvalde, Texas.
Community members have expressed complaints that the shooter at Robb Elementary School there had 40 minutes inside to kill 21 individuals while dozens of officers stood outside and waited. Featured video from Texas: Grief turns to anger over police response
Photos: Memorials held for Saint Francis shooting victims at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park and LaFortune Park
Mourners hold candles during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Natalie Building on the south Tulsa campus of the Saint Francis Health System on June 3. Those killed were Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love. The gunman also took his own life.
New Faith Baptist Church Pastor Jean Neal speaks at a prayer vigil in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tulsa. The victims, Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love were remembered during the vigil at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was on the board of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.
Patrice Mitchell wipes a tear at a prayer vigil in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tulsa. The victims, Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love were remembered during the vigil at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was on the board of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.
Emily Harris views a photo of Dr. Preston Phillips at a prayer vigil in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tulsa. The victims, Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love were remembered during the vigil at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was on the board of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.
Emily Harris participates in a prayer vigil in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tulsa. The victims, Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love were remembered during the vigil at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was on the board of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.
New Faith Baptist Church Pastor Jean Neal speaks at a prayer vigil in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Friday, June 3, 2022 in Tulsa. The victims, Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love were remembered during the vigil at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was on the board of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.
