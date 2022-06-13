Questions on active shooter situations welcome at town hall with Tulsa law enforcement leaders tomorrow

Two weeks after a mass slaying on the Saint Francis campus, those with questions about active shooter situations are invited to discuss them with area law enforcement leaders at a Tulsa Crime Stoppers event.

An hourlong town hall set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday will focus on the roles of law enforcement agencies, including 911 dispatchers, during an active shooter response. The event will be at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus, 3420 S. Memorial Drive, in the Client Services Center.

Guests on the panel include Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson, local university campus police leaders, and representatives from the Tulsa Fire Department, the ATF and the FBI.

Those with questions can write them on index cards at the meeting to submit for consideration as part of the panel discussion.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has been frank about the effectiveness of his officers’ efforts, saying evidence indicates that the Natalie Building gunman would have killed more people if the response hadn’t been so quick.

Police say they received the first 911 call at 4:52 p.m. and that the first officers arrived four minutes later.

“We think the only reason why (the active shooter situation) stopped is because he had to make a choice of either engaging us in a gun battle or taking his own life,” Franklin said.

Law enforcement response to active shooter situations has come under scrutiny in the days since the mass slaying in Uvalde, Texas. Community members have expressed complaints that the shooter at Robb Elementary School there had 40 minutes inside to kill 21 individuals while dozens of officers stood outside and waited.

