Quarantine fails: 14 days means 14 days, even with a negative test result

Thompson’s trick for remembering the difference is that isolation and ill both begin with the letter I.

“Isolation begins when I am ill; I am sick, I have a confirmed-positive COVID test result. I need to separate myself from everyone. I am a hot potato,” she said. “Day Zero is my very first symptom or I am exposed and I go and get a test for my own knowledge — you back-count to the day of the test. That is Day Zero for isolation.”

The next biggest misconception involves math. But don’t be intimidated, it’s not the math but a lack of follow-through people are struggling with.

The basics go like this: Quarantine is a minimum of 14 days from someone’s last known exposure.

Isolation is a minimum of 10 days for all those infected, with the requirement that you’re fever-free without the assistance of medication for 24 hours and have seen significant improvement in other symptoms before you end isolation.

For example, if you’re in quarantine and you get tested on Day Six, and that test comes back positive or you become symptomatic on Day Six, you transition over to an isolation period. Day Six of your quarantine becomes Day Zero of your isolation period.