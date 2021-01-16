Q&A: What Oklahomans want to know about COVID-19 vaccination

At what point do I schedule my second dose or “booster shot”?

Second-dose appointments may be scheduled at the time of the first shot. “Follow the instructions given when you got your first shot,” Reed said. Second-dose appointments may be added to the state portal soon with options for patients to choose whether they will need a Pfizer or Moderna shot. Some clinics have had scheduling issues for second doses, Spohn said, so officials are working to ensure those sites aren’t filling up with only first-dose appointments. Tulsa Health Department says: “You are able to walk in for your second dose without an appt, provided you come at the same time as your first dose. Must bring your vaccination card with you.”

I can’t get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?

Those concerned about getting appointments exactly 21 or 28 days after their first dose don’t need to worry, Spohn said; if you’re a little late, it doesn’t cause you to have to restart the shots. You may just take a few more days to reach 95% immunity, Reed said.

My email says I’m Phase 3 or Phase 4. How and when will I get to make an appointment?