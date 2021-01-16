Q&A: What Oklahomans want to know about COVID-19 vaccination

Oklahoma has been ranked near the top 10 for distributions of COVID-19 vaccines, with nearly 200,000 residents already having received their first dose.
That doesn’t mean the launch into Phase 2 priority groups hasn’t been without its problems. Now that Oklahomans 65 and older are among those eligible to get the vaccine, the supplies from the federal government just aren’t enough to keep up with the demand.
We’ve heard from many of you about your concerns and asked health officials to provide answers to common questions.
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
A confirmation email should arrive within 24-48 business hours of registering. “Emails are sent out over a span of time in the order in which registrations occurred,” the state said. “As a result, some emails may be delayed.” If you’ve waited at least 48 hours without having gotten a response, it could mean a data-entry error was made by the user during registration.
What determines how many appointments are available?
The state is reliant on COVID-19 vaccines supplied by the federal government; officials reportedly are notified of shipments one week at a time. The limited supplies make it logistically impossible to schedule vaccinations weeks in advance. Oklahoma will be resupplied with vaccines based on the state’s “burn rate,” of how many shipped doses are distributed promptly.
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
A new round of scheduling should be available on the portal every Thursday. Starting 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning, new appointments are uploaded for distribution pods, said Mindy Spohn, OSDH vaccine facilitator. At 7:48 p.m. Jan. 13, Tulsa Health Department tweeted that 2,714 appointments for Tulsa County had been added to the portal.
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
Bookmark and keep checking the “Click here” link emailed to you, the state says. The link does not expire and is the only method to check for appointment availability. No further emails will be sent.
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
The state recommends that those unable to access the online portal ask a family member or friend with internet capabilities to assist them with the registration process.
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Call center staff at 211 can help Oklahomans connect to resources they may need to physically access the vaccine distribution sites, but they cannot schedule appointments. OSDH helped add to 211 staff, who can collect patients’ contact info to pass on to local health departments for phone scheduling. LIFE Senior Services is helping callers get scheduled by signing them up on the portal and receiving emails for the patient.
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
No, Tulsa Health Department and other sites say those without appointments are not welcome at known vaccination sites. THD says if someone does miss their appointment, those shots may be offered to first-responders in the area who have not been able to get vaccinated yet.
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
Asking that residents strive to keep their bookings as time slots are in high demand, the state has said that those who miss their scheduled time will need to make a new appointment. Cancellations or scheduling changes can be made through the portal. “There’s been some difficulty with that,” Spohn said. “Sometimes you have to wait 24 hours to be able to get back in and redirect your appointment because it locks up. … That’s among fixes we’re working on on our end.”
At what point do I schedule my second dose or “booster shot”?
Second-dose appointments may be scheduled at the time of the first shot. “Follow the instructions given when you got your first shot,” Reed said. Second-dose appointments may be added to the state portal soon with options for patients to choose whether they will need a Pfizer or Moderna shot. Some clinics have had scheduling issues for second doses, Spohn said, so officials are working to ensure those sites aren’t filling up with only first-dose appointments. Tulsa Health Department says: “You are able to walk in for your second dose without an appt, provided you come at the same time as your first dose. Must bring your vaccination card with you.”
I can’t get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Those concerned about getting appointments exactly 21 or 28 days after their first dose don’t need to worry, Spohn said; if you’re a little late, it doesn’t cause you to have to restart the shots. You may just take a few more days to reach 95% immunity, Reed said.
My email says I’m Phase 3 or Phase 4. How and when will I get to make an appointment?
Oklahoma will attempt to exhaust doses within each priority group (thus far: health care workers and those 65 or older) before making vaccines available in further phases of the rollout. However, new groups may be added while previous priority groups are still scheduling their appointments. When supplies ramp up from the federal government, state officials have said some of those doses will be made available to pandemic providers including retail pharmacies, primary care doctors and urgent care clinics. Spohn said likely those in Phase 3 and 4 would make appointments directly through those providers rather than through the state portal.
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
Any adverse reaction that could endanger the patient’s health should be evident within 15 minutes, so those receiving the vaccine must agree to observation during that time. Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said possible side effects include mild pain or swelling at the injection site, true of any medicine injected into skin. Other possible side effects include mild fever, chills, tiredness and headache. Monks said side effects are almost always mild and are more common in younger people or when receiving the boost dose. Monks said one can think of the symptoms as a sign that the vaccine is working.
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
Spohn said the state is trying at each location to help patients with accessibility issues to be able to drive-through. “The problem with drive-throughs … it does limit our throughput because you have a 15-minute observation period.” She said some sites may have found ways to offer drive-through with observation, “but their ability to reach large numbers is limited because of that.”
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Some clinics have both Pfizer and Moderna available, but basically it’s whatever is available at the time of the appointment at the site, Spohn said.
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
The short answer is yes. Dr. Jennifer Clark, who leads Project ECHO’s COVID-19 data sessions, said the human body’s natural immunity isn’t fully reliable and can be erratic. She said the response a person’s body will have from the vaccine will be more reliable and robust relative to the body’s natural immune response. Monks recommends waiting 90 days after recovering, especially if those who received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Yes, it is vital for Oklahomans to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and watch their distance even after being vaccinated. The vaccine effectively protects recipients, but recipients may still be able to spread the virus to others. The CDC has not yet determined if or when it will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent community spread. “Until we get lots and lots of people vaccinated, don’t quit,” Prescott said.
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
“We have to assume the answer is yes, you can. In other infectious diseases, this happens pretty commonly, though in others it does not. It won’t be known for another few months as we’ve gotten lots of people vaccinated and then tested with viral swabs,” Prescott said.
I have an autoimmune disorder; is the vaccine safe for me?
Officials counsel all patients with concerns about their medical history to consult their primary care physician before scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Stephen Prescott of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation says a study is coming “pretty soon” with patients who have Lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. “We will start enrolling patients in that trial under strict safety conditions and test response to the vaccine.”
My loved one speaks only Spanish; will they be able to sign up on the state portal?
A Spanish-language version of the site is being created now, officials said on Wednesday.
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
State officials say there is no problem with expiring vaccines; doses arriving each week are already scheduled to be distributed the following week. “We don’t have any vaccine that’s sitting on the shelf,” says deputy OSDH commissioner Keith Reed. He noted small-scale issues like needle errors causing sporadic wasted doses, but nothing on a large scale.
