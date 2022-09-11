Q&A: What Oklahomans should know about bivalent COVID vaccines

Oklahomans have been sharing questions ahead of newly recommended bivalent COVID-19 vaccines arriving here. Among those eligible across the state, about 61% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Who is eligible?

The bivalent vaccines are approved for those 12 and older who have already received at least one mRNA shot to build COVID-19 protection.

What makes this booster different?

Like all COVID vaccines, this contains no live virus — just a recipe. It is the same mRNA vaccine with 50% of the material coded for protection from omicron subvariants. The FDA has stated the changes in the mRNA sequences in the bivalent vaccines do not affect vaccine safety.

Why do we need a new vaccine recipe?

COVID-19 has mutated significantly during the global pandemic and will continue to do so, while vaccines are unable to keep up, as shown by reinfection rates. If the technology of these bivalent vaccines works, any dangerous variants that arise could be coded into new vaccines going forward.

How much protection can I expect from the bivalent shot?

No human studies have yet been done on the efficacy of the bivalent vaccine at preventing reinfections and providing long-term immune protection. The FDA, in deciding to authorize the bivalent shots, allowed for results of animal studies and other research into the ability of antibodies to neutralize the virus.

Should I get a flu shot, too?

A flu shot may be obtained at the same time in a different arm. Flu activity typically starts to increase in October, so now is a good time for Oklahomans to start thinking about influenza protection.

When is the right time to get a bivalent booster?

Many Oklahomans have already gotten a booster, which means a higher level of protection against severe complications if infected (the vaccine doesn’t prevent infection). That protection, in the form of antibodies, wanes over time. Those seeking a bivalent booster are urged to wait two to three months after their last shot, even those considered at a higher risk. Those who are not immunocompromised may wait longer in between booster doses, according to CDC advisers. The wait for a booster would be similar for those who have recently recovered from a COVID infection; those antibodies will provide natural protection for about three months.

How long does it take the body to build protection after a shot?

Like most boosters, it could take seven to 14 days before antibodies start providing protection.

When will the bivalent shots be available?

The Tulsa Health Department has ordered 6,000 doses and will begin administering shots as soon as shipments of the bivalent vaccine are distributed in Oklahoma. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at tulsa-health.org.

Are there side effects?

A rare side effect, heart inflammation, was found to sometimes affect teen boys and young men.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

