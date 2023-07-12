Tulsa residents who still have green waste left behind from June's historic windstorm are encouraged to take advantage of one final citywide sweep to collect it.

On Friday, city contractors will begin in midtown and from there work zone by zone across the city, picking up green waste stacked on residents' curbsides.

What is the schedule for green waste pickups?

Terry Ball, city public works director, said the effort starting Friday is expected to complete around the middle of August. Green waste collected so far has been done by city crews, along with help from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Residents can view a collection schedule at cityoftulsa.org/greenwaste.

Ball said: "Find the zone you live in and then make sure that your green waste is ready to be picked up by no later than that date you see."

How did the city decide where to start first?

It will focus initially on the areas that received the heaviest damage from the June 18 storm, which affected thousands across the area, leaving many without power for days.

"They'll be starting from the epicenter right around the Riverside and 21st area," Ball said. "Then they'll be going out to the areas that were the least impacted by the wind."

What counts as an eligible pickup?

Green waste, which the city defines as “cut up trees and tree limbs from the storm” should be stacked — not tied together — along the curb in lengths no longer than 5 feet.

"We just encourage everybody, if you haven't already gotten your green waste ready and you expect the city to pick it up, please get it at the curb or in the right of way behind the curb," Ball said.

How much will the pickup effort cost?

Hiring a private contractor will probably end up costing the city over $3 million, Ball said, but it should be federally reimbursed.

He said hiring a private firm made sense at this point.

"They are a large enough company to get this done quickly and just basically get everything back to normalcy as quick as possible," Ball said.

"We can do it but it would take a lot longer to get this resolved and get it handled."

What if I have more green waste than fits on the curb?

While this is viewed as a final sweep, for residents with more green waste than can fit on the curb, a return trip to collect the rest is possible, Ball said.

"We have a monitor company that's going to be going with the collectors. They will note if there's more debris than can fit on the right of way and then we will actually make a special trip back for those."

"But," Ball added, "I would encourage, if there's space, that you get it out there. Because there is no guarantee that there'll be a second trip for it, unless it's just a unique situation."

How much green waste was created after the storm?

Combined with what residents have dropped off at the city's temporary mulch site, "we've made a good dent" in it, Ball said of city pickup crews.

"But there's still a lot out there."

He said it's estimated the storm left behind around 500,000 cubic yards of waste, and that 200,000-300,000 cubic yards remain to be collected.

He said the total amount of debris is expected to be comparable to that left behind by the 2007 ice storm.

"By the time it's all said and done, that's what we think," Ball said.

Are city crews assisting with pickups?

City crews that were helping with debris pickup have been shifted back to their regular jobs, Ball said Wednesday.

"When we do it, we basically are using all our forces that normally do street repairs and stormwater work, so all that work that should be getting done isn't getting done."