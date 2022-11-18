Pursuit of stolen car ends in crash; 18-year-olds suspected of possible gang activity

A group of 18-year-olds known to police for gang-related activity were arrested after allegedly setting up a victim to be robbed and carjacked Thursday night.

According to Tulsa police, a man reported his car was stolen by four men at gunpoint and told officers "he realized his friend ... had set him up."

The friend reportedly left in the stolen Chrysler 300 with the other four suspects and led officers on a chase when they fled a traffic stop near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The pursuit ended in a crash near 1300 E. 46th St. North, where three suspects were taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. The two other occupants of the car during the crash were hospitalized and will be arrested upon their recovery, police said.

The suspects were known to police, said Lt. Justin Ritter of TPD's robbery unit, adding "it is very likely" they were involved in gang-related activity. Six firearms were recovered from the stolen vehicle, including an assault-style rifle, according to police.

The arrest complaints include possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and conspiracy to commit a felony.