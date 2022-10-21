Pursuit of six teens in stolen Jeep draws 'mass response,' Tulsa police say

The pursuit of a stolen SUV that crashed downtown early Friday morning resulted in all six teenage occupants being taken into custody after a "mass response" from Tulsa police.

Several from the group, ranging from 14 to 17, fled after they crashed around Fourth and Peoria, striking a power pole before the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee came to a stop, according to a police news release.

"Thanks to mass response by officers in Riverside Division and Gilcrease Division and the invaluable helicopter unit, all four that fled were all apprehended," Lt. Brandon Davis said in the release. "The stolen vehicle, a firearm, and a credit card not belonging to any occupants were recovered."

Two of the occupants, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding officers, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving without a license. The other four were released to their parents custody with a citation for curfew violations.

Officers from Riverside Division had located the stolen SUV around 1 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop just south of the Inner Dispersal Loop on Main Street. The driver then reportedly sped off, eluding officers as TPD's helicopter tracked the SUV's movements traveling downtown, the news release states.

Minor injuries were reported related to the crash, according to police.

City code establishes a curfew for minors, with statutory exceptions, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, and midnight on weekends.