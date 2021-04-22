'Pursuit of Happyness' author headlines annual Salvation Army gala

Before he became a successful entrepreneur and bestselling author, Chris Gardner needed a helping hand from the Salvation Army.

“I personally at one time in my life benefited directly from the work of these people. The work of the Army is absolutely incredible,” said Gardner, whose autobiography “The Pursuit of Happyness” chronicles his rise from onetime homeless father to multimillionaire investor.

In the middle of a national tour of high schools, Gardner stopped off in Tulsa Thursday to headline the Tulsa Salvation Army’s 28th annual William Booth Society Gala at the Renaissance Hotel.

“Pursuit of Happyness” also inspired a popular movie, starring Will Smith in the role of Gardner. Gardner’s latest book, “Permission to Dream,” was released last week.

Gardner, who took time out to talk to the Tulsa World, said his tour of public high schools started in California with 100 schools. But through word of mouth, it expanded to other states and is continuing to grow.

“We’re looking at 1,300 requests right now,” he said.

Gardner said his message to students is simple: