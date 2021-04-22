'Pursuit of Happyness' author headlines annual Salvation Army gala

Before he became a successful entrepreneur and bestselling author, Chris Gardner needed a helping hand from the Salvation Army.
“I personally at one time in my life benefited directly from the work of these people. The work of the Army is absolutely incredible,” said Gardner, whose autobiography “The Pursuit of Happyness” chronicles his rise from onetime homeless father to multimillionaire investor.
In the middle of a national tour of high schools, Gardner stopped off in Tulsa Thursday to headline the Tulsa Salvation Army’s 28th annual William Booth Society Gala at the Renaissance Hotel.
“Pursuit of Happyness” also inspired a popular movie, starring Will Smith in the role of Gardner. Gardner’s latest book, “Permission to Dream,” was released last week.
Gardner, who took time out to talk to the Tulsa World, said his tour of public high schools started in California with 100 schools. But through word of mouth, it expanded to other states and is continuing to grow.
“We’re looking at 1,300 requests right now,” he said.
Gardner said his message to students is simple:
“'I’ve been where you are. If I can do this, you can do this.' That’s my job — to let them know they can.”
Gardner added, “Oprah Winfrey and I are the same age, same zodiac sign and went to the same elementary school. How do we know the next Chris Gardner or the next Oprah Winfrey are not going to public schools somewhere in America right now? The truth is, they are.”
Gardner said he plans to be back in Tulsa soon. He recently accepted an invitation to speak as part of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial commemoration at the end of May.
Gardner said he has friends with Tulsa ties, including New York investment tandem George Roberts and Henry Kravitz.
“George is a good friend of mine, one of my heroes,” Gardner said.
All proceeds from the gala fundraiser will benefit local Salvation Army programs, which include Center of Hope and five Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Green Country.
Gardner said the Salvation Army has been an inspiration to him.
“I’ve spent my entire life trying to emulate the work that they’ve done on the smallest possible scale," he said.