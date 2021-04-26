Purple Heart reunited with family of man killed in World War II

Robert Titsworth got the surprise of his life when he opened his front door Monday.

Waiting for him at his Broken Arrow home was his cousin, Christine Riley, and Erin Faith Allen of Purple Hearts Reunited, who had the Purple Heart of his uncle — Thomas Dowda, a World War II paratrooper — killed in action in 1945.

Titsworth, a veteran himself, said the Purple Heart had been lost over time after being passed from family member to family member.

Purple Hearts Reunited, an organization dedicated to finding and reuniting the honor to veterans’ families, received the medal, and after months of researching and calling various people, reunited Dowda’s Purple Heart with Titsworth in a surprise ceremony.

“I never thought this day would come,” Titsworth said. “It’s nice to finally have it back in the family.”

Purple Hearts Reunited initially contacted Riley when they received Dowda’s Purple Heart. Riley said she had been searching for the medal or a replacement for a long time when she finally got the call it had been found.