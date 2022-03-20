Pulitzer Prize winner watches factors that could indicate how Ukraine crisis might play out

After nearly four decades in the business of reporting on politics, foreign policy and national security, David E. Sanger knows all too well it’s a fool’s business to make predictions about how an international crisis might play out.

That is especially true of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, about which Sanger has been reporting for the New York Times since before the first shots were fired.

Sanger is the chief White House and national security correspondent for the Times, who has been a member of teams that have earned the newspaper three of its Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2017.

He’s also the author of several books, including “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage and Fear in the Cyber Age,” which examine the emergence of cyberconflict and its role in changing the nature of global power (the book was later adapted into an HBO documentary).

Sanger was scheduled to be in Tulsa on Tuesday to present the University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture, a free event sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair. However, Sanger was assigned to cover President Joe Biden at the upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday.

Officials with the University of Tulsa are working to arrange a new date for Sanger to speak in Tulsa. But even then, exactly what Sanger might say in the course of his talk — like the potential outcome of the Russia invasion of Ukraine — is anyone’s guess.

“By the time I get out to Tulsa, the world may look a little bit different than it does right now,” Sanger said in a recent phone conversation. “I did a talk a few days ago, which was the first time I’ve spoken to a live audience in a couple of years, so I’m sort of experimenting with what to say.”

Sanger said that in the days and weeks as Russian forces began to amass along the Ukraine borders, the U.S. government did a series of “table-top exercises” to project how this crisis might play out.

“I sat through a lot of these,” he said, “and one thing that was something of a constant was the idea that the conflict would open with a series of cyber attacks, such as shutting down electric power and communication systems. That did not happen in reality.

“Why we got that wrong is a hard question to answer,” Sanger said. “One possibility is that we thought Russia would win fast, and they did not. It’s likely the Russians thought they would very quickly become an occupying army, and they did not want to bring down systems they would need to bring back up once they were settled in.”

While Sanger isn’t about to predict what may happen in Ukraine, he said certain factors would give a good indication of where the conflict may go.

“If you see China showing signs publicly that it is not too thrilled to have signed up with a country the rest of the world hates, that would be significant,” he said. “When the UN resolution to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine came up, China abstained. It could have voted no, as Russia did. So if China tries to bail Russia out, that would be telling. If they don’t try, that would be even more telling.”

Another indicator would be if countries such as Poland and Sweden move to join the NATO alliance, Sanger said, which would show that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions are driving more countries to do what he is trying to stop.

“If protests against the war continue in Russia, that would be significant, because it shows that Putin has created more opposition than he had anticipated,” Sanger said.

“And if after three weeks the Russian army has not taken Kyiv, then that shows this war is not going to plan,” Sanger said. “They thought they could sweep in and take over the country in three days. Even in the Iraq war, and the Persian Gulf war, which went about as well as such things could, it took the U.S. three weeks to get to Baghdad, and our troops did not face the sort of resistance the Russians are getting from the Ukrainian people.”

Sanger thinks the reasons there has not been an escalation in cyber warfare since the invasion of Ukraine are that the Russian military is too pinned down by the unexpected and forceful resilience of the Ukraine people and that the U.S. and its allies are more effective at employing countermeasures, such as sanctions.

“You have to remember what cyber is good for,” he said. “It’s best as a ‘gray war’ weapon. Cyber lives and thrives in the space between war and peace.

“We have an outright war underway. Sometimes it’s significantly more effective to bomb a TV tower than to do a careful cyber attack to disable it.”

However, Sanger said, it is possible that Russia may employ cyber warfare in retaliation against the U.S. and its allies.

“We have a lot of ways to turn off the Russian economy,” Sanger said. “We own the world’s currency reserves; the U.S. is where the gold reserves are stored; and we have the biggest banking system to settle international transactions. The Russians can’t do to us what we can do to them.

“So if they decide to retaliate, their only weapon is cyber,” he said.

While Russia is a nuclear power, and as NATO countries are warning that if so much as the toe of a Russian soldier’s boot crosses the border into a NATO country, that will be seen as an act of war, Sanger said he does not think World War III is inevitable.

“If there is a third world war, it will not be deliberate,” he said. “We will escalate ourselves into it. I don’t think Vladimir Putin believes such a war would be in his best interests. So I’m not too worried about that.

“However, I do think that, when you have this many forces operating so close to each other, you can get into trouble,” Sanger said. “It would be like the Cuban missile crisis — the opportunity to make a big mistake is huge.”

