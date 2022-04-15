Public to hear proposal next week on Mayes County tax increment financing district

The first of two public meetings is scheduled Monday for a proposed Mayes County tax increment financing district (TIF) that officials say could attract $6 billion in private investment for a manufacturing operation.

Labeled Project Ocean, the proposal targets 588 acres inside MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. If approved, the TIF would last a maximum of 12 years, creating up to 6,000 new direct jobs, 1,200 indirect jobs, 16,000 new housing units and a population increase of 18,000 within a 45-minute commute of the park, according to the project plan.

Both public meetings will be at the Mayes County Fairgrounds, the first at 6 p.m. Monday and the second at 6 p.m. April 26 before a potential vote on the matter by a seven-member committee.

TIFs are economic tools used to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

The increment revenue projected to be generated by the TIF is about $300 million. A total of 50% of the increment would be apportioned to the park operator, the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority, to pay project costs, and the balance would be apportioned to affected tax jurisdictions in proportion to their property tax levies.

Neither county nor state officials have named publicly the company they are courting.

Japanese electronics company Panasonic said last month it wants to buy land in Kansas or Oklahoma to build a multibillion-dollar factory to supply Tesla with lithium-ion batteries, according to reporting from Japan public broadcaster NHK.

The states are being considered, according to the report, because they are close to Texas, where Tesla is preparing a new electric vehicle plant.

Panasonic and Tesla have partnered for some time. Both companies operate a “gigafactory” outside Reno, Nevada.

Panasonic also reached an agreement in October with electric vehicle start-up Canoo to supply batteries for its lifestyle vehicle. Canoo announced last year that it plans to build a factory at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, creating at least 1,500 jobs.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hasn't commented on the Japanese report on plant sites.

The state House and Senate have scheduled appropriations meetings for Monday, where it is thought legislation related to project will be put on a fast track to the governor’s desk. Agendas for those meetings, however, had not been posted late Friday.

Video: Electric car maker coming to Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park.

