Public submissions provide glimpse of congressional redistricting possibilities

On Tuesday, lawmakers and the public caught a glimpse of what Oklahoma's new congressional districts might like look.

Or, in any event, what some people would like them to look like.

In practice, none of the 10 congressional maps submitted by the public and reviewed by a joint legislative committee on Tuesday is likely to be fully adopted when the Legislature meets in special session next month.

But they did raise some interesting ideas and provoke discussion, especially about what seems to be the primary point of contention — what to do with the Oklahoma City metro area.

The 5th Congressional District — currently most of Oklahoma County with Pottawatomie and Seminole counties tacked on — is the state's only competitive district. It's also has to shed about 33,000 people through redistricting.

People who want the district to remain competitive favor something along the lines of compressing the district down to just Oklahoma County.