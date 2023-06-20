As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 135,000 customers remained without power.

Estimated times of restoration from Public Service Co. of Oklahoma:

• Mayes, Delaware, Craig, Osage, and portions of Rogers County: By 5 p.m. Wednesday

• Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek, and portions of Rogers County: By 5 p.m. Saturday

"PSO expects to restore power to the vast majority of impacted customers between now and Saturday evening. More details about restoration times are expected by the end of the day."

Go to psoklahoma.com/outages/status to keep track of power restoration efforts.

With nearly 166,000 customers still without power 33 hours after the early Sunday morning storms, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma has provided an estimated power restoration time Monday for residents in the Tulsa area.

Barring specific service issues impacted by individual weatherheads, PSO expects power to be restored in Idabel around 2 p.m. Monday; Chouteau, Vinita and Grove around 5 p.m. Wednesday; and for most customers in the Tulsa metro, 5 p.m. Saturday.

About 300 traffic signals are still without power, the city of Tulsa said in an early Monday news release. Officials urge Tulsans to stay off the roads and stay home if able to do so.

National Weather Service forecasters are encouraging Oklahomans to take precautions for excessive heat during the ongoing power outages, with a heat advisory in place through 9 p.m. Monday. High temperatures are expected to surpass 93 degrees, with heat indexes from 95-100, according to National Weather Service Tulsa. The heat advisory covers Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee counties.

Cooling stations The following cooling stations are open for those needing a place to cool down. Tulsa • Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place, 24 hours. • Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., 2-8 p.m. • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place, 2-8 p.m. • John 3:16, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. • Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave. • Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd. Broken Arrow • Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St. (normal business hours) • Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 N. Ninth St. (normal business hours) Electricity to charge oxygen tanks: Public Safety Complex, 1101 N. Sixth St., 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday.

"The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs," according to NWS Tulsa.

Nearly 40 city crews are clearing Tulsa’s main streets, officials say, with others working to assess storm conditions neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Work will occur during daylight hours throughout the next few days, according to a Monday news release.

The City of Tulsa mulch site is closed due to downed power lines near the facility. Those with storm debris are asked to keep it bundled in the yard until further notice.

Refuse and recycling pickup will continue on schedule, city officials say, as long as neighborhood streets are passable. Bulky waste pickups are suspended while crews are diverted to storm response.

Officials continue to inspect parks facilities for damage. Mohawk, Hunter, Woodward, Savage, and Carl Smith parks are closed; pedestrian traffic is not advisable. Whiteside, McClure, Berry, Waterworks, Hicks, Dawson, Henthorne parks and Tulsa Garden Center do not have power and are also closed. Oxley Nature Center is closed due to impassable conditions.

Reed and Lacy Park pools will be open; other pools are closed. Splash pads that have electric include: Kendall Whittier, Lacy, Reed, Vining, Springdale, Chamberlain. All others are off.

Guidance from PSO Call 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG) to report an outage or safety hazard like downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on power lines. Do not approach utility crews while they are working to restore power across the city, PSO says, urging residents to consider their own safety. Call 1-833-776-7697 (1-833-PSO-POWR) or go to psoklahoma.com/outages to get updated information.