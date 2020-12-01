PSO electric bills going up an average of $5 per month starting in January

Public Service Company of Oklahoma residential customers' bills will go up slightly starting in January due to increased fuel costs, the company said.

For a typical residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatts of electricity a month, the fuel cost increase will amount to approximately $5 a month, the company said.

The adjustment is necessary to align the costs that PSO pays to purchase fuel for its power generating stations with the amounts that are charged customers for those purchases.

Because fuel costs vary from predicted costs, the factor must be adjusted — up or down — to make sure customers pay only the fuel costs that PSO actually incurs — no more or less, the company said.

A significant driver of the increase is lower prices in both the Southwest Power Pool and natural gas energy markets in late 2019 that have now shifted upward.

Because these fuel costs have been higher than predicted, customers have been paying less than the actual cost PSO incurred to provide electricity to them, the company said.