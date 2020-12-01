PSO electric bills going up an average of $5 per month starting in January

Public Service Company of Oklahoma residential customers' bills will go up slightly starting in January due to increased fuel costs, the company said.
For a typical residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatts of electricity a month, the fuel cost increase will amount to approximately $5 a month, the company said.
The adjustment is necessary to align the costs that PSO pays to purchase fuel for its power generating stations with the amounts that are charged customers for those purchases.
Because fuel costs vary from predicted costs, the factor must be adjusted — up or down — to make sure customers pay only the fuel costs that PSO actually incurs — no more or less, the company said.
A significant driver of the increase is lower prices in both the Southwest Power Pool and natural gas energy markets in late 2019 that have now shifted upward.
Because these fuel costs have been higher than predicted, customers have been paying less than the actual cost PSO incurred to provide electricity to them, the company said.
“We understand any change to rates can be concerning for customers and we are continually monitoring fuel costs to assure customers are paying no more or less than the actual costs,” said Matthew Horeled, PSO regulatory and finance vice president.
“At the beginning of 2020, fuel costs were at historically low levels. Now, as natural gas prices continue to rebound into 2021, we’re beginning to reduce the gap between today’s actual fuel costs and where they were prior to 2020.”
PSO, which provides power for most of the Tulsa metro, is prohibited from making a profit on fuel costs, the company said.
The company said customers looking for information on how to save money on their electric bills can visit PSOklahoma.com/save.
