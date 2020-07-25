In anticipation of a tropical storm expected impact southern Texas on Saturday, Public Service of Oklahoma will be deploying nearly 100 workers to assist with the impact of damage related to the weather event.
PSO said early Saturday that about 100 workers were headed to Texas "in anticipation of damage to the electric system" as a result of Tropical Storm Hanna, the company announced on Twitter.
Approximately 100 PSO workers heading to south Texas in anticipation of damage to the electric system from the approaching Tropical Storm Hanna. Hanna is expected to hit landfall Saturday afternoon near Corpus Christi as a category 1 hurricane. #PSOklahoma #Hanna pic.twitter.com/gJCDN5zwJl— Public Service Co. (@PSOklahoma) July 25, 2020
Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes to a state already struggling with the coronavirus.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Hanna’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph. The storm was centered about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 9 mph.
The center of Hanna was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or evening, the Hurricane Center said. Additional strengthening is expected before Hanna makes landfall.
Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 18 inches — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
— Staff, wire reports