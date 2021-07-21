Pryor woman killed in U.S. 75 crash near Owasso

A Pryor woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. 75, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Tammy Marie Peacock, 49, died on the way to a hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 75 and 96th Street North, west of Owasso, about 8:25 a.m., troopers reported.
Peacock was driving a 2002 Dodge Durango.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the report.
Peacock reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.
The other driver involved, a 46-year-old Wagoner woman in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported. She was admitted to a hospital for observation.
