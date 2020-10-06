Protesters outside Tulsa school board: 'Distance learning, it's just not working'

Parents hold signs outside the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center at 31st Street and New Haven Avenue on Monday to demand that the district return to in-person classes for the second nine weeks of the school year.
With cars honking in support as they drove past protesters Monday evening, several school children led the crowd in a chant: “Distance learning, it’s just not working.”
Or maybe it was “Gist not working.”
That’s the way Meggan Myers spelled it on her placard, a nod toward Superintendent Deborah Gist, who presented recommendations Monday night on whether to continue distance learning or switch to in-person classes in November.
More than 200 parents and students protested in front of the Education Service Center before Monday night’s school board meeting began.
“It’s been brutal,” said Myers, the mother of a sixth-grader at Edison Middle School, describing the past several weeks of online school. “We’ve been working all day seven days a week just trying to keep up. The kids are really drowning.”
Kara DeJournett, who has a fifth-grader and a prekindergartner in Tulsa Public Schools, pointed out that several suburban school districts are giving parents a choice between distance learning from home or sending children to school in person.
Tulsa parents want the same options, DeJournett said. And the other districts have proven that safety measures can prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
“Developmentally,” she said, “the risks of keeping them home are now worse than the risk of sending them back” to school.