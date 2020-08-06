In a court appearance on misdemeanor charges for the four people arrested the day of President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, activists including a city councilor and teacher said they hope to raise awareness.  

"We have been outspoken in the criminal justice advocacy work that we've been doing, and they've been trying to silence us, minimize us," said Alex Scott, who represents Ward 8 in Norman and is running for state Senate.

Scott had a brief court appearance Thursday in Tulsa County District Court, along with Sheila Buck, an art teacher at a Tulsa Catholic school; and activists Ashley McCray and Johnathan Engle, who were arrested with Scott. 

Asked about the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filing an obstruction count against her and others who opposed Trump's visit to the BOK Center, Scott said: "This is an intimidation tactic. We are angry, but we are not intimidated."

Each of the four face one misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. A judge accepted not-guilty pleas and ordered them to return for a Feb. 1 appearance.

Scott's attorney, David Bross, said such a lengthy gap in court dates is "not normal" even amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott said the six-month delay, cited in court as concerns about COVID-19, could have "absolutely detrimental" lasting consequences for someone without access to the resources she has.

"The fact we had to wait until the last minute for charges to even be put forward against us, and now that our hearing is scheduled in February, it's just a representation of the authorities flexing their power and holding us hostage," she said.

News cameras filmed Buck's arrest by Tulsa Police at the behest of a member of Trump's private campaign security staff on the morning of June 20. The staffer apparently reported Buck for trespassing after she refused to leave the area of 400 South Cheyenne Avenue, which was within a fenced perimeter, because she was on the ground wearing a T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" as an act of protest against police brutality.

"If it furthers the cause for racial equality, I'm all for it. Whatever I can do to make this a better country," Buck said Thursday. "Now's the time for change, and that's all I'm asking for. And the president had me arrested.

"I couldn't believe it. To think that the President of the United States took away my rights — I'm flabbergasted."

She described the experience of becoming a national news story as "surreal" and said she does not consider herself "a hero" for advocating for equality.

"I've lost family members who don't agree with me," she said. "I have people who are not talking to me. It's been difficult, but I'm even stronger and more resolved in my stance that I'm doing the right thing."

The security officer, Michael Edwards, is listed as a prosecution witness on an allegation that Buck obstructed Tulsa Police Officer Matthew Parker by refusing his order to leave the area. Buck's attorney, Dan Smolen, said Thursday that Buck's actions that day did not meet the legal elements of what is considered trespassing.

Parker's body camera footage indicates he told Buck the Trump campaign had a permit allowing them to control access to the fenced perimeter, but a city spokeswoman said Tuesday a permit would not have been required due to an existing exemption in city ordinance on special events.

"You see just shifting ideas. You hear it repeatedly on the video ... 'We've got a permit,' which they didn't have, OK," Smolen said. "None of (the reasons for her arrest) are valid. They're all just excuses for what happened. They're being made up after the fact."

The city told the Tulsa World that activities conducted by a governmental agency "acting within the scope of its authority" are exempt from special event permit requirements. As a result, it considered Trump's rally both a private campaign event and a federal government activity.

"If in fact they're going to maintain this position this was a governmental function, then that exposes even more issues with respect to her constitutional rights," Smolen said.

Police arrested Engle, McCray and Scott after claiming they refused orders from Tulsa Police Officer Ryan Hieronymus to come down from a flagpole in the 200 block of South Denver Avenue, where they reportedly attached themselves to protest Trump's appearance at the BOK Center.

"This is all really just a part of the system that is silencing Oklahomans, trying to make it to where they're not pushing up against the system and enabling the system to continue," McCray said of the charges.

"But I really think that we're at a breaking point. People all over the state are going to continue pushing up on the police, pushing to demand accountability and transparency in our government systems and making sure people are actually treated as people and not as profit."

Related story and video: Tulsa police release video of woman's arrest outside Trump rally

Gallery: The scenes around the rally in Tulsa