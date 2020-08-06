In a court appearance on misdemeanor charges for the four people arrested the day of President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, activists including a city councilor and teacher said they hope to raise awareness.
"We have been outspoken in the criminal justice advocacy work that we've been doing, and they've been trying to silence us, minimize us," said Alex Scott, who represents Ward 8 in Norman and is running for state Senate.
Scott had a brief court appearance Thursday in Tulsa County District Court, along with Sheila Buck, an art teacher at a Tulsa Catholic school; and activists Ashley McCray and Johnathan Engle, who were arrested with Scott.
Asked about the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filing an obstruction count against her and others who opposed Trump's visit to the BOK Center, Scott said: "This is an intimidation tactic. We are angry, but we are not intimidated."
Each of the four face one misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. A judge accepted not-guilty pleas and ordered them to return for a Feb. 1 appearance.
Scott's attorney, David Bross, said such a lengthy gap in court dates is "not normal" even amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott said the six-month delay, cited in court as concerns about COVID-19, could have "absolutely detrimental" lasting consequences for someone without access to the resources she has.
"The fact we had to wait until the last minute for charges to even be put forward against us, and now that our hearing is scheduled in February, it's just a representation of the authorities flexing their power and holding us hostage," she said.
News cameras filmed Buck's arrest by Tulsa Police at the behest of a member of Trump's private campaign security staff on the morning of June 20. The staffer apparently reported Buck for trespassing after she refused to leave the area of 400 South Cheyenne Avenue, which was within a fenced perimeter, because she was on the ground wearing a T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" as an act of protest against police brutality.
"If it furthers the cause for racial equality, I'm all for it. Whatever I can do to make this a better country," Buck said Thursday. "Now's the time for change, and that's all I'm asking for. And the president had me arrested.
"I couldn't believe it. To think that the President of the United States took away my rights — I'm flabbergasted."
She described the experience of becoming a national news story as "surreal" and said she does not consider herself "a hero" for advocating for equality.
"I've lost family members who don't agree with me," she said. "I have people who are not talking to me. It's been difficult, but I'm even stronger and more resolved in my stance that I'm doing the right thing."
The security officer, Michael Edwards, is listed as a prosecution witness on an allegation that Buck obstructed Tulsa Police Officer Matthew Parker by refusing his order to leave the area. Buck's attorney, Dan Smolen, said Thursday that Buck's actions that day did not meet the legal elements of what is considered trespassing.
Parker's body camera footage indicates he told Buck the Trump campaign had a permit allowing them to control access to the fenced perimeter, but a city spokeswoman said Tuesday a permit would not have been required due to an existing exemption in city ordinance on special events.
"You see just shifting ideas. You hear it repeatedly on the video ... 'We've got a permit,' which they didn't have, OK," Smolen said. "None of (the reasons for her arrest) are valid. They're all just excuses for what happened. They're being made up after the fact."
The city told the Tulsa World that activities conducted by a governmental agency "acting within the scope of its authority" are exempt from special event permit requirements. As a result, it considered Trump's rally both a private campaign event and a federal government activity.
"If in fact they're going to maintain this position this was a governmental function, then that exposes even more issues with respect to her constitutional rights," Smolen said.
Police arrested Engle, McCray and Scott after claiming they refused orders from Tulsa Police Officer Ryan Hieronymus to come down from a flagpole in the 200 block of South Denver Avenue, where they reportedly attached themselves to protest Trump's appearance at the BOK Center.
"This is all really just a part of the system that is silencing Oklahomans, trying to make it to where they're not pushing up against the system and enabling the system to continue," McCray said of the charges.
"But I really think that we're at a breaking point. People all over the state are going to continue pushing up on the police, pushing to demand accountability and transparency in our government systems and making sure people are actually treated as people and not as profit."
Gallery: The scenes around the rally in Tulsa
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter makes a sleeping gesture, in response to Joe Biden's nickname "Sleepy Joe", while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records video on his phone while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter cheers while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Members of law enforcement watch President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter talks to his son during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter talks to his son during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A child sits on the ground while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds a campaign sign while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Sarah Stitt talks to her husband, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, during President Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds up a campaign sign President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records video on his phone while holding a baby while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe talks to media while waiting for President Donald Trump at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence claps while approaching the podium before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds up a campaign sign President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter listens while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Members of law enforcement watch President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A child lays is held by his father during President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump approaches the podium during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence claps while approaching the podium before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening to President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump claps while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Signs sit on the ground while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to the crowd after speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records on her phone while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A man and his dog listen to President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to the crowd after speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter cheers while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford records a live video while Air Force One prepares to takeoff from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Protesters fill Boulder Ave. after Tulsa Police fired pepper balls at the after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Jerry Latty, a supporter of President Donald Trump, shouts at Black Lives Matter protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Sincere Terry protests in front of Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump walks towards the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
Diamond and Silk before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
A man makes the "shame" gesture toward the press after President Donald Trump denounced them as "the enemy of the people" during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump calls for "four more years" of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump (left) and husband Eric Trump speak Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump watches as supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Attendees, including Blake Marnell (center) of San Diego, cheer and film while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the BOK Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
After President Trump’s campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue on Saturday night. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at 6th St. and Dever Ave. on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police Officers arrive on Boulder Ave. and fire pepper balls at protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
After President Trump's campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fouth and Denver in Tulsa Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Protesters march back to the Greenwood Historic District as, "Black Lives Matter" is projected on a downtown building after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa police officers arrive on Boulder Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
Attendees cheer for Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for President President Donald Trump at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Trump BOK
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Tulsa Police move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry Center holds up her fist as OHP Troopers and Tulsa police begin to to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP troopers and Tulsa Police combine to move protesters and crowds back from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Center
where President Trump was scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa police officers combined to move
protesters and crowds back from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Center where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Tulsa Police and OHP moved crowds away from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry talks with an OHP Trooper as officials try to move crowds away from a gate near Fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers start trying to move crowds away from the gate as Trump supporters and protestors gather near Forth and Cheyenne ahead of President Trump's planned rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Christine Lowry of Taos, New Mexico, yells at police as they try to move a crowd of Trump protesters, like her and supporters, away from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Kevin Watkins of Los Angeles stands in front of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa Police near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry leads a chant as she and other protesters are moved away from entry gates near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Armed men stand near the corner of Fourth and Boulder as crowds of Trump Supporters and protesters gather blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
TRUMP
Supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters clash in downtown Tulsa ahead of Trump’s campaign rally. Someone during the scuffle sprayed pepper spray.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump waves at media while getting into is motorcade while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump gestures at Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Air Force One
Air Force One is pictured at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
TW Shannon talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Mia Tucker waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado makes remarks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters wave posters during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters walk along the concourse during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump Rally
Crowds make their way through gates at Fourth and Cheyenne on their way toward the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
President Trump
Vincent Madle chants USA while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Jonathan Rowe takes a selfie while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Jeff Borsuk waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Melissa and Scott Killgore wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Eric Trump, son of President Trump, waves to people waiting for the president to speak at the BOK Center on Saturday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Shelby Goins and Josette McWhirt take a photo of Eric Trump while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Alivia Rawls waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at Saturday’s reelection rally.
STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Crowds begin to fill the arena floor before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
BLM Trump protests
Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump individuals interact on Boulder Avenue on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
A woman wears a shirt with the slogan "America is for lovers" as she takes her seat at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters take their seats before the president's campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Crowds filter into the Donald Trump Outdoor Experience before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
A man holding a sign bearing the hashtag "#pizzagate" talks to security crews outside a barricade before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
2020-06-21 ne-blackwallstreet p1
Residents cover portions of the Black Wall Street mural with messages, saying it is on sacred ground and an inappropriate place for a political photo op. KENDRICK MARSHALL/Tulsa World
Air Force 2
Air Force 2 is pictured at Tulsa International Airport. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's rally will be held Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event near Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump’s planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump supporters and opponents clash at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump Rally
Trump supporters and opponents shout at each other at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where the president's planned rally will be held Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fouth and Denver as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's rally Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Signs adorn windows of the Adams Apartment building at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue as crowds gather outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Some Trump merchandise for sale in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Air Force One
Air Force One arrives as Air Force Two is parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Air Force One
Crowds wait as Air Force One comes in at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Air Force One
Air Force One arrives as Air Force Two is parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Balloon
People hold down a "Baby Trump" balloon near 18th and Boston on Saturday. The organizers are raising money for Vernon AME Baptist Church through GoFundMe. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Balloon
People hold down a â€œBaby Trumpâ€ balloon near 18th and Boston on June 20, 2020. The organizers are raising money for Vernon AME Baptist Church go fund me. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Rally
A crowd gathers as an argument breaks out near Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa as crowds gather outside the BOK Center a few blocks away ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Sean Ancelet, who traveled to Tulsa from Louisiana, holds signs in support of President Trump as he and other supporters gather a few blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
People line up at a security checkpoint near piles of items not allowed past the gate as they make their way toward BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Scott Hilliard (left) argues with Black Lives Matter protester Eugene Smith ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
klahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) arrives at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum checks his phone while waiting for President Donald Trump to arrive at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Air Force One flies over Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum,Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule