Proposed ordinance would provide another tool for officers to deal with homeless people, deputy chief says

A Tulsa Police Department deputy chief indicated Wednesday that a proposed ordinance amendment that would give police the authority to remove people obstructing sidewalks and other public rights of way won't necessarily be officers’ first option for addressing the problem.

“In all practicality, this is not something officers are eager to be utilizing as a tool,” Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told city councilors Wednesday. “They probably (would not) even write a report about someone lying on the sidewalk.”

But speaking after the meeting, Dalgleish stressed that the proposed ordinance would provide an important enforcement vehicle that police don’t have at the moment.

“Barring any other violations that would be occurring — there is no public intoxication present or there is not some other tool — the officers are left with trying to sweet talk an individual into, ‘Hey, can you move over here? Here is the problem you’re presenting. Would you be willing to move on down the road?’” he said.

Dalgleish said police continue to hear from business owners and residents who are concerned about the homeless situation in the city.

"I think it's just been in the works," Dalgleish said of the proposed ordinance. "It's come up a couple of times. For us, it's never stopped being an issue for the business owners and residents who say, 'We have this problem.'"

Wednesday’s City Council committee discussion was the first time the Police Department has commented publicly on the ordinance proposal since Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled it last week. Bynum said the ordinance changes were requested by Chief Wendell Franklin several years ago but that he wanted the city to do all it could to address the problem before changing the law.

Bynum reiterated that point Wednesday.

“The concern was people feel powerless to address this, and even when I tell them all the great things that we’re funding and doing and trying to address, they feel powerless,” Bynum said. “The reality is, they shouldn’t, because they own these rights of way. … And ultimately through the 10 of us (mayor and nine city councilors) they determine how they get used in a lawful way.”

The proposed ordinance amendment, which has been refined since last week, would make it unlawful for a person to obstruct or to build and maintain a fire on a street, sidewalk, building entrance or exit, or any other public right of way unless licensed or permitted by the city.

Police would not be allowed to issue a citation unless the individual has been notified in advance that their actions are not allowed by law and yet continues to obstruct the right of way.

In response to a question from a city councilor, Dalgleish explained that what would constitute a warning would be based on behavior rather than location.

“So if I know that I warned him or a backing officer had just warned him, and an hour later he is repeating the behavior in a different location, then we” could enforce it, Dalgleish said.

He also made clear that the proposed ordinance amendment is not intended to quash the public’s right to hold impromptu protests on public property. The balance officers attempt to strike in those situations is to provide space for protesters while ensuring that the rest of the public has unobstructed access through the public right of way, he said.

“Usually we try to over communicate in terms of keeping everybody safe, keeping everybody out of traffic ways, et cetera,” he said. “Over the past couple of years … that we have had civil disobedience issues, demonstrations, those types of things, I am not aware of any incidents in which we have made contact with anybody in the crowd and queried whether a permit was on site.

“It’s not practical, but it helps the demonstration group and it encourages that communication with the Police Department so that we are prepared.”

The city’s leading advocacy group and service provider for homeless residents, A Way Home for Tulsa, has criticized the proposed measure as criminalizing homelessness and a step backward.

The organization has also expressed disappointment that it was never informed that the ordinance was to be presented to councilors last Wednesday, the day after a city representative attended an A Way Home for Tulsa board meeting.

Bynum told councilors the city’s representative on the board did not believe it was appropriate to share that information with the nonprofit before city councilors were informed.

“I felt that the most important people for me to talk with about how the city regulates our sidewalks and rights of way were the nine of you (councilors),” Bynum said. “So that is why I brought it forward to start the discussion.”

Now that the issue has been presented to the City Council, representatives of A Way Home for Tulsa and anyone else who wants to comment on the issue will have the opportunity as the proposal makes its way through the approval process, Bynum said.

“In my opinion, that’s how the council and this process is supposed to work,” he said.

In fact, the City Council has asked A Way Home for Tulsa representatives to attend its June 8 committee meeting to discuss the issue. No action is expected on the proposed ordinance until at least June.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Homelessness is a heavy issue

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.