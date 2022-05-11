Proposed Oklahoma employer Canoo loses $125 million in first quarter, states misgivings about future

Electric vehicle start-up Canoo reported first-quarter losses of $125.4 million this week while casting "substantial doubt" on its ability to move forward as a company in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"Our business plans require a significant amount of capital," Canoo wrote in a regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "If we are unable to obtain sufficient funding or do not have access to capital, we will be unable to execute our business plans and could be required to terminate or significantly curtail our operations and our prospects, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected."

Canoo added "there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Canoo's net loss for the the first quarter was seven times that for the same period a year ago ($15.2 million).

The startup last year announced plans to provide at least 1,500 jobs by building a 3-million-plus square-foot factory at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

Canoo has set up its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, where it wants to build an advanced manufacturing facility. Company CEO Tony Aquila said earlier this year that a plant capable of producing 300,000 units annually could be operational in Pryor by 2024.

Canoo reported it had roughly $105 million in cash left as of the end of March, less than the $120 million it used in operating expenses during the first three months of the year. Capital expenses during the first quarter were $28.4 million on zero dollars of revenue.

Aquila said the company had at least $600 million in accessible capital to fund the start of vehicle production and "significant experience raising capital in challenging markets." Canoo said it has received 17,500 pre-orders with a projected value of $750 million.

In an SEC filing, the firm said "if we fail to successfully build and tool our manufacturing facilities or if our manufacturing facilities become inoperable, we will be unable to produce our vehicles and our business will be harmed," adding that "we may not be able to realize the non-dilutive financial incentives offered by the States of Oklahoma and Arkansas where we will develop our own manufacturing facilities."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed in March that he plans to award electric vehicle start-up Canoo a state-record $15 million from the Quick Action Closing Fund to support the company’s total investment of more than $560 million at facilities in Pryor, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, documents show.

"… We have been clear with our partners and associates regarding our philosophy of raising capital judiciously," Aquila said this week. "We will continue with this disciplined approach. It is a different market today, one with challenging conditions, but our strategy aligns with this type of market environment.

"We live in uncertain times. The team and myself have successfully navigated similar turbulent markets in the past. I reiterate we will raise appropriate amounts to satisfy what we need, bridge 2 milestones and be in a position to take advantage of our track record, our value creation and potentially improving market conditions."

Brent Kisling is executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

"The Oklahoma Department of Commerce remains optimistic on Canoo’s ongoing progress in Oklahoma …," he said in a statement. "All state incentive offerings protect Oklahoma taxpayers by ensuring that they are performance based and result in a net economic benefit to the state. To date, no payments have been made to Canoo.

"We continue to see positive momentum in our automotive recruiting efforts and remain steadfast in our pursuit of jobs and economic prosperity for all Oklahomans."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.