Mayor G.T. Bynum this week asked city councilors to consider increasing the Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package to $814 million from $772 million.
The $42 million hike would fund:
- $16 million for the consolidation of the police and fire maintenance facilities/body shop into a new location.
- $16 million for additional funding for road widening projects.
- $5 million for the River Parks maintenance building.
- $5 million to further implement the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan.
Bynum’s request comes after three citywide town hall meetings and a City Council hearing on the proposal.
“These changes were proposed in response to feedback from city councilors, citizens at our town hall meetings and city departmental leadership,” Bynum said Thursday. “I am thankful for their constructive guidance in forming a proposal that reflects the needs of our city.”
The proposed IOT 3 package would be a four-year extension to the $639 million IOT 2 package, which is set to expire in late 2025.
If approved, the IOT 3 proposal would not increase tax rates. The additional $42 million proposed for the package would be raised by issuing bonds in the final year of the extension.
A final City Council hearing on the proposal is set for 5 p.m. May 17 at City Council chambers of City Hall, 175 E. Second St. Councilors are expected to vote on the package May 24, followed by a vote of the people on Aug. 8.
Bynum said the existing fire and police maintenance facilities are too small, outdated and in different locations.
“And in the case of Fire Department maintenance, (it is) located in a floodplain,” Bynum said. “There are operational efficiencies from consolidating into one location.”
Road widening projects, meanwhile, have been a priority for city councilors and have been mentioned frequently when the city has gathered public input on the proposal, Bynum said.
“It was worth adding money to this proposal for this because the need exists and more money definitely helps us complete needed projects more quickly,” he said.
River Parks Authority officials have been working to find a centralized site and funding for a new, larger maintenance facility.
“It must be relocated in order to properly maintain parks along our city’s greatest natural feature, the Arkansas River corridor,” Bynum said.
The $5 million for the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan would go for public infrastructure.
The city’s IOT packages are funded through sales tax collections and the sale of general obligation bonds backed by property taxes.
The original Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements program, for $918.7 million, was approved by voters in 2013.