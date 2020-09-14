 Skip to main content
Proposed Illinois River water quality standard met with skepticism
Proposed Illinois River water quality standard met with skepticism

ILLINOIS RIVER (copy) (copy)

The Illinois River, one of the state’s designated scenic waterways, has been the source of an ongoing water quality struggle between Oklahoma and Arkansas.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

A new way to track water quality that will apply only to three Oklahoma scenic rivers was met with plenty of questions last week, and more are coming.

The new water quality standard, introduced to stakeholders Tuesday in a first-ever Zoom webinar hosted by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, came with built-in challenges.

Based on a “critical condition” criterion mandated by a two-state agreement, the new standard is a complex concept further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public meetings. But development of the new metric for the Illinois River and Flint and Barren Fork creeks is of high interest to environmental groups and others participating in the process.

Oklahoma Water Resources Board presenters on Tuesday spoke over web audio with a slide presentation. They took several breaks to address questions written online comment-style from participants as the meeting progressed. Some participants complimented the presentation with thanks for clarity. Others felt the new measurement falls short.

A series of three web-based meetings planned this month and next serve as a sort of continuing conversation, but it is a challenge, said Water Quality Standards Environmental Program Manager Rebecca Veiga Nascimento.

“We put a lot of work into trying to make it translatable for people, but the webinar is no substitute for an in-person stakeholder meeting and we wish we could be meeting with people face-to-face,” Nascimento said. “We hope more people will participate in the webinars and we really do want to hear from people. That is so important to us.”

The next meetings are set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and Oct. 6 via a link found online at owrb.ok.gov. The timeline for the new regulation will have it up for public comment in December and January, followed by legislative processes through the year and the potential to become law in fall 2021.

The new measuring stick is the latest development in decades of conflicts and cooperative efforts between Oklahoma and Arkansas over phosphorus levels in the watershed that in the past turned the waters from clear to green and cloudy and exploded the growth of algae.

While water quality levels have improved, the rivers continue to regularly violate an agreed-upon 0.037 parts per million phosphorus level, and are listed under the Clean Water Act as impaired waters.

If the proposed new criteria were applied immediately, that status would not change, Nascimento said.

While a creation of a two-state commission and completion of a university study established that 0.037 ppm total phosphorus standard for the three scenic rivers in the Illinois River watershed, the OWRB still needed to lead a multi-agency, dual-states effort to scientifically define a yardstick for measuring water quality progress, or lack thereof.

The new measurement, based on flows labeled “critical condition,” attempts to satisfy conditions set by the two-state Scenic Rivers Joint Study Committee established in 2013 and the resulting Joint Principals Agreement signed by the governors of both states in December 2016, Nascimento said.

OWRB and partner agencies focused on the definition for the past year and a half to identify methods and data available to provide a scientific grounding for the Oklahoma water quality standard, she said.

The resulting “total phosphorous criterion revision” creates a standard based on a 6-month rolling average phosphorous level, and sets both annual and 5-year limits on the number of times the 0.037 ppm level can be exceeded.

The streams would remain in impaired status if the limit is exceeded once in a year or three times in five years, according to the presentation.

A key new definition within the revised criterion is that it must be based on water samples collected during periods when the river flows are at “critical condition,” Nascimento said.

The states’ joint committee defined critical condition as “the conditions where surface runoff is not the dominant influence of total flow and stream ecosystem processes,” she said.

While pollutants still will be monitored at all flow levels, and likely applied to other pollution reduction efforts by other agencies, only those readings taken at critical condition will figure into the new metric. Those will be collected when stream gauges are around 55% of average flow, according to the presentation.

That change raised alarms for some listening in to the presentation. High levels of phosphorous are known to run into the river due to fertilizer applications and agriculture practices, as well some urban uses along the river — so-called nonpoint source pollution.

Critics are skeptical of removing those samples from consideration in an overall water quality standard.

Mark Derichsweiler, legislative co-chair of the Sierra Club's Oklahoma Chapter, said removal of high-volume flow from the readings seems to cripple any strategy to improve water quality in the river and Lake Tenkiller.

“If you enforce only during critical flow and now will be excluding the high flow and storm flow, when you get the contributions of pollution from poultry and other agriculture across the watershed, it looks like all the costs and all the burdens to meet that standard are going to fall on the cities and the water treatment plants ... it gets the poultry companies off the hook.” he said. “I don’t know how this will lead to the river eventually meeting the standards or to protect the lake and the system as a whole.”

Removing those high-flow samplings is indeed a departure from how the agency watches the rivers now, but while it limits the data used for the one standard measurement it does not eliminate that data or its use in other ways, Nascimento said.

She assured web participants that the new metric will translate well into regulatory frameworks for state and federal agencies and fold into water quality programs operated by other agencies, such as the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.

Lake Tenkiller is monitored under its own set of parameters because it is a different kind of water body with different kinds of measurements applied, she said.

“This will not place any restriction on monitoring at those levels or programs that conduct high-flow monitoring so we can still understand how it moves through the watershed,” she said. “For this particular measurement the sampling just needs to occur when the storm flow is not dominating the river. That was in the recommendation accepted by both governors.”

Video: Fly fishers learn ins and -of Illinois River fishing.

Kelly Bostian

918-581-8357

kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyBostian

Illinois River timeline

1970: Oklahoma designates the Illinois River a scenic waterway (among others) as part of the 1970 Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Act.

1988: Environmental Protection Agency permits Fayetteville, Arkansas, to dump treated wastewater into a tributary of the Illinois River; Oklahoma sues.

1992: U.S. Supreme Court rules Arkansas may dump treated sewage into the Illinois River watershed, but that it must meet Oklahoma water quality standards.

1993: Oklahoma begins gathering data on phosphorous and other pollutants in the Illinois River.

1996: State of Oklahoma issues report detailing high levels of contaminants in Lake Tenkiller.

2003: Arkansas and Oklahoma agree to work together to reduce pollution in the Illinois River watershed.

2004: Poultry companies submit plan to reduce chicken litter application in Oklahoma river watersheds. Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson calls the plan "lacking."

2005: Edmondson files a federal lawsuit against 14 poultry companies, accusing them of polluting the Illinois River watershed with chicken litter and seeking damages.

2007: Citing data obtained through water and soil samples, the state seeks preliminary injunction banning the use of poultry litter in the Illinois River watershed.

September 2008: Judge rejects state's request for a preliminary injunction to prevent land application of poultry waste.

October 2008: Poultry industry seeks to have case dismissed because Cherokee Nation has water rights in the watershed.

July 2009: Judge rules that state can't seek millions in damages because it failed to properly include the Cherokee Nation, which claims water rights in the watershed.

September 2009: Federal trial begins in Judge Gregory Frizzell's courtroom.

2010: Final arguments in chicken poultry case. After more than eight years, no decision has been rendered.

2013: Oklahoma and Arkansas announce a joint three-year study of water quality in the Illinois River watershed as a continuance of the 2003 agreement as a “Second Statement of Joint Principals and Actions.” The Scenic Rivers Joint Study Committee, with three members each from Arkansas and Oklahoma, is established.

2015: Environmental Protection Agency makes available for comment a proposed Illinois River Watershed Modeling Program.

2016: The Joint Principals agreement yields the Oklahoma-Arkansas Scenic Rivers Joint Phosphorus Study, which is adopted by the Scenic River Joint Study, affirming a scientific basis for standards sought by Oklahoma since 2003.

April 2018: The EPA approves working models for the Illinois River watershed based on the Oklahoma-Arkansas Scenic Rivers Joint Phosphorus Study. State agencies begin meeting to discuss how to implement the models.

November 2018: Oklahoma and Arkansas announce completion of a Memorandum of Agreement to "chart a path forward" in joint agreement on a .037 ppm water quality standard at the state line overseen by an Illinois River Watershed Steering Committee with state secretaries or directors, EPA and Cherokee Nation represented and overseeing implementation of the agreement.

Sept. 8, 2020: Limited by the coronavirus pandemic, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board commences Zoom webinars in place of public meetings to introduce the idea of “critical flow,” a new water quality standard criteria to monitor the .037 ppm standard as ordered under the 2016 Joint Principals Agreement.

