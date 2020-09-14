Proposed Illinois River water quality standard met with skepticism

Critics are skeptical of removing those samples from consideration in an overall water quality standard.

Mark Derichsweiler, legislative co-chair of the Sierra Club's Oklahoma Chapter, said removal of high-volume flow from the readings seems to cripple any strategy to improve water quality in the river and Lake Tenkiller.

“If you enforce only during critical flow and now will be excluding the high flow and storm flow, when you get the contributions of pollution from poultry and other agriculture across the watershed, it looks like all the costs and all the burdens to meet that standard are going to fall on the cities and the water treatment plants ... it gets the poultry companies off the hook.” he said. “I don’t know how this will lead to the river eventually meeting the standards or to protect the lake and the system as a whole.”

Removing those high-flow samplings is indeed a departure from how the agency watches the rivers now, but while it limits the data used for the one standard measurement it does not eliminate that data or its use in other ways, Nascimento said.

She assured web participants that the new metric will translate well into regulatory frameworks for state and federal agencies and fold into water quality programs operated by other agencies, such as the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.