City Councilor Jayme Fowler still believes Tulsa has a shopping cart problem. It’s the solution to that problem he’s having second thoughts about.

In an interview with the Tulsa World last week, Fowler said he’s no longer proposing that the city consider assessing a fee on retailers whose shopping carts end up abandoned far from their place of origin.

“Assessing a retailer for errant or stray shopping carts just simply does not win the day,” Fowler said. “That is not a way of doing that.”

What that way might be, however, remains unclear. But Fowler said he will continue to search for solutions.

“We are studying how other cities are addressing this shopping cart issue, and there are ways of keeping those shopping carts on the property,” he said. “There are devices and things that you can do to keep those shopping carts on the property.”

In pitching the idea in March, Fowler argued that the city’s growing homeless population was contributing to the proliferation of shopping carts around town, creating both an eyesore and a financial liability for the city.

He’s sticking by that assessment.

“The reality is, the city, for years, has subsidized the homeless lifestyle and then not only that it is (the) enormous cost of the ongoing cleanup,” Fowler said. “It’s exhausting the crews. So, we can do better.”

James Wagner, director of the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department, said in March that code enforcement regularly hires contractors to remove trash, junk and debris, and that often includes shopping carts.

“Our normal process is for all trash, junk and debris to be disposed of by our contractors, but when we can identify them (shopping carts), we notify the retailer and give them an opportunity to recover them,” Wagner said.

Fowler, who is considering a run for mayor next year, said if nothing else his proposal has gotten people talking about the issue.

“However you feel about it, there is a discussion and dialogue about it throughout the community,” he said. “... It has raised their awareness and consciousness about it.”