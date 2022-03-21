 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposal aims to combat 'period poverty' in Oklahoma

032222-tul-nws-periodpoverty-p1

Medical students have helped lead the charge to seek government funding to make feminine hygiene products more affordable for those in need, according to Sen. Jessica Garvin.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

The state Senate on Monday approved a proposal that calls feminine hygiene products “medically necessary” and seeks to make them more accessible to those in need.

Senate Bill 1499 would tackle "period poverty" by providing free menstrual cycle products to low-income females and refunding sales taxes on other feminine hygiene products.

Senators passed the bill by a 36-6 vote. It now moves to the state House.

“Originally, I wanted to just provide a refundable sales tax exemption on these medically necessary products, but once I saw the statistics, I wanted to go even further,” Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said in a press release. 

“My bill now also seeks to create a revolving fund in the Department of Health to help provide these products for free to those who need them.”

Medical students have helped lead the charge to make sanitary products more accessible, according to Garvin. The Oklahoma State Medical Association Student Section had requested a program with a revolving fund to provide free feminine hygiene products to those in need, according to the release.

SB 1499 would use $1 million from sales tax revenue for the Oklahoma State Department of Health-managed revolving fund, starting in 2024, and local health departments would apply for the funds. 

A 2019 study by the Alliance for Period Supplies says two-thirds of those in poverty have had to choose between buying food and menstrual products. The study also found that 1 in 4 girls in the U.S. has missed school because of not having menstrual products, the press release states.

Aside from missing class and school, students are often forced to use the same menstrual items for long stretches of time, which puts them at higher risk for cervical cancer, toxic shock syndrome and other health issues resulting from product overuse, according to an activist campaign for free tampons.

Garvin's legislation would also create a refundable sales tax exemption for the sale of feminine hygiene products, including tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other products for menstrual cycles.

According to Period Equity, a legal organization working to end the taxation of feminine products, Oklahoma brings in an estimated $3.7 million annually on taxes from menstrual products, according to the press release.

If SB 1499 becomes law, tax filers would give their receipts to the Oklahoma Tax Commission for any qualifying purchases during the previous year and would be refunded the amount of sales tax paid on their menstrual products, according to a news release.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

