Project Trust's field trip finale reveals greater understanding of police for local youths

Six weeks ago, the students were as clammed-up and nervous as one might expect them to be when meeting a group of law enforcement officers from area agencies for the first time.
This week, they shook with excited laughter after the Tulsa Police Department helicopter flew overhead, blasting them with a whirlwind of rotor downwash, and later snickered as they secretly patted stickers onto Tulsa Police Officer Austin Smith’s back.
The latest installation of Project Trust, a program meant to build relationships and understanding between students and local law enforcement, involved students from Tulsa Technology Center’s Peoria Campus and drew to a close Wednesday.
It’s not the typical crowd for the program, which is normally geared toward at-risk youth. These students came from a wide range of high schools in the Tulsa area and were involved in educational tracks such as law enforcement, emergency medical services and legal assistance at the vocational-technical school, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t skeptical.
“I’ll be honest: I used to think that all cops are bad,” said Grace Martinez, a 16-year-old student in the legal assistant program. “But really they’re not all bad. They’re all humans, right?”
Once a week for six weeks, organizers from the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office facilitated discussions and offered demonstrations to the students aimed at increasing their understanding of a field facing increasing scrutiny.
Smith, a member of TPD’s Community Engagement Unit who planned most of Wednesday’s activities, said he thought Project Trust’s first return to the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic went “exceptionally well,” though he hopes to reach out to more at-risk groups in the future.
The K-9 Unit was many of the students’ favorite demonstration, and some said they were intrigued by how the Tulsa Crime Stoppers tip line and rewards system work.
Several said they appreciated learning throughout the program why officers might behave defensively during traffic stops and how they, as drivers, should respond.
“It’s different from your perspective,” legal student Emma Stout started, “but from their point of view —”
“They don’t know,” Martinez added.
“They’re thinking in seconds,” Stout, 17, finished.
Emergency medical technician students Avery Aikins and Maitea Lucero said it was beneficial to learn about the operations of the industry they’ll one day work alongside.After a presentation of the massive armored vehicles from TPD’s Special Operations Team, Aikins said he was surprised to learn that only 1% of the unit’s callouts end in deadly force. He thought the figure would be higher, he said.
Peyton Smith, another EMT student, said she feels better about police officers after going through Project Trust, noting that she doesn’t think she’ll be as scared or uncomfortable when she encounters them in the future.
“They’re just humans, too,” fellow EMT student Emma Ashmore said. “Just doing their job.”
Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, who’s approaching 23 years with the Tulsa Police Department, shared his own frustrations that he used to have with his industry.“In high school I hated the police,” Brooks said while speaking to the group. He was constantly getting traffic tickets and felt as if a group of officers were picking on him.
But a ride-along later in life changed everything, and he was soon intent on being the difference. While police departments across the country struggle to recruit candidates, Brooks encouraged the students to do the same.
“If you don’t like something, don’t just sit back and complain about it,” he said. “Jump in and change it.”
He was speaking the language of many of the vo-tech students on the law enforcement track. Katelyn Breecher, 17, said most of them came into Project Trust with a healthy understanding of how their future profession operates, but she said the program was a great opportunity to get hands-on experience during demonstrations.Although over the past year they’ve seen the challenges presented to those who have gone before them into law enforcement careers, they’re not deterred.
“For me, it just made me want to go into law enforcement more,” Breecher said.