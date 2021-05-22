Project Trust's field trip finale reveals greater understanding of police for local youths

“They’re just humans, too,” fellow EMT student Emma Ashmore said. “Just doing their job.”

Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, who’s approaching 23 years with the Tulsa Police Department, shared his own frustrations that he used to have with his industry.“In high school I hated the police,” Brooks said while speaking to the group. He was constantly getting traffic tickets and felt as if a group of officers were picking on him.

But a ride-along later in life changed everything, and he was soon intent on being the difference. While police departments across the country struggle to recruit candidates, Brooks encouraged the students to do the same.

“If you don’t like something, don’t just sit back and complain about it,” he said. “Jump in and change it.”

He was speaking the language of many of the vo-tech students on the law enforcement track. Katelyn Breecher, 17, said most of them came into Project Trust with a healthy understanding of how their future profession operates, but she said the program was a great opportunity to get hands-on experience during demonstrations.Although over the past year they’ve seen the challenges presented to those who have gone before them into law enforcement careers, they’re not deterred.

“For me, it just made me want to go into law enforcement more,” Breecher said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.