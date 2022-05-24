 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Questions asked and answered in Project Trust

Project Trust program gives fifth graders a close look at policing

McClure Elementary School fifth graders got to experience some heavy-duty law enforcement equipment as they closed out a six-week Tulsa police community engagement program Monday.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers helped coordinate the Project Trust program within the Tulsa Police Department’s Riverside Division to bring in officers and detectives from Cyber Crimes and Traffic units. On Monday, students got up-close views of a police helicopter and an armored vehicle that is used mostly for standoff situations.

Project Trust is a community policing program fostering conversations between young people and Tulsa police officers. Officers spend the entire six-week program with one class, discussing their questions about policing in an effort to build trust with young Tulsans.

