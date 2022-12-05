Project Santa: Tulsa woman, 19, tries to 'keep pushing' through lupus and heart failure

A roller coaster filled with pain and recovery from different diagnoses is the tale of a 19-year-old survivor in need of some assistance until her next career move.

Tiara Randle’s health journey began in 2020, when she was a 17-year-old high school student. She got remarkable grades and had a job at Walmart, but everything changed when she fainted at a basketball game and was rushed to the hospital.

“They couldn’t find anything, so when they released me to go home, I got 10 times worse,” Randle said. “I wouldn’t move from my couch, I wouldn’t eat, I couldn’t do anything by myself. So it took them (two months) to finally diagnose me.”

Randle was diagnosed with lupus and had to quit her job, but later that year she began to navigate life with her new normal. She enrolled at Tulsa Community College and returned to work at Walmart but encountered challenges almost immediately.

“Every time I thought I could do something like try to go to work or try to start classes, it just never works out because you never know what your body’s gonna do,” Randle said. “It’s just a guessing game, which is even worse.”

In 2022, Randle became sicker than ever, adding seizures to the list of symptoms she was suffering. While she was struggling to breathe, doctors discovered her heart wasn’t pumping sufficiently and put her on a ventilator for a month.

“My heart stopped three times,” she said. “I was in the hospital for the whole month of February.”

Randle had to re-learn how to walk, among other things, and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. She now has a pacemaker.

“It’s been pretty difficult, pretty rough,” Randle said. “It is really depressing, especially being so young, missing out on so much.”

She went through a period of improvement, getting a new job and moving in to her first apartment.

“It’s important to keep pushing myself,” Randle said, but pneumonia landed her in the hospital.

She recovered after three hospitalizations but wasn’t able to keep her new job. She now needs help with rent and utilities while she is seeking employment.

“I wish I could say I’m on a road to recovery, which I’m trying, but it just don’t seem like it at all,” Randle said. “I feel like every time I take a few steps forward, then my health just takes a whole different turn.”

Randle hopes to find a remote position that allows her to work from home so she can let her body continue to rest and recover. Someday, she hopes to go back to school and pursue her dream of being a physical therapist.

“You just gotta go with the flow basically,” Randle said. “Everyday you just gotta get up. It’s a fight. It’s a battle. But you just got to fight it. You just can’t sit there. Can’t just cry about it, be depressed. You got to just get up and go on about life.”

Donate to Project Santa Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102. To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/projectsanta2022.

