Project Santa: Tulsa family comes together after mom's accident requiring multiple surgeries

The laughter a Tulsa woman’s family brings is the best medicine as she heals from broken bones, nerve damage and other injuries after being run over by a car last year, she said.

When the accident took place, Allyson Parker, 46, said she felt nothing.

“I had no pain — none,” Parker said. “During that time I was the calmest person out there. Everybody was flipping out; I calmed everybody down and made them call the police. Literally, it was like something else was there with me.”

On Dec. 10, 2021, Parker was backing out of her driveway, but her cats were behind the car. She got out to try to relocate the cats, but the vehicle rolled backward, a tire catching her jacket. Parker was run over once as the vehicle rolled down the hill and then again after the car struck a fence.

“I thought I was about to die because I saw it coming towards my face,” she said. Parker lost an ear as a result.

Her eldest son, hearing her screams, ran out of the house to stop the vehicle, but he accidentally struck her again and stopped the car with her underneath. Authorities arrived in less than five minutes and took Parker to Saint Francis.

After a week in the hospital, Parker was well enough to return home. She was able to spend Christmas with her loved ones, which at that time was one of the biggest things she wanted. Their togetherness is one of the main things that keeps her going.

“Medication and my kids laughing helps me,” Parker said. “My kids are hilarious.”

Before the incident, Parker was a residential care specialist in a drug rehabilitation center. That career inspired her to create her own nonprofit: Pay Attention to Humanity or PATH. For four months just before the accident, PATH assisted dozens of homeless people and others in need with free showers, laundry and haircuts.

“I love to help people,” Parker said. “Some people can’t afford a lot of stuff that people don’t pay attention to. People don’t know their story, but people are quick to judge people. And I’m not that person.”

After a year of healing, Parker still has three more surgeries in her future. She cannot walk unassisted and has nerve damage that leaves her in constant pain.

“It didn’t just affect me; it affected my whole family,” she said. “I was in the bed for three months and not being able to move because my pelvis was broke. I had to learn how to do everything over again.”

Parker continues to apply for disability benefits, but the requests have been denied repeatedly.

Her husband, Keenan Young, 46, lost his job of eight years during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Young took the opportunity to venture back into his passion for music. He created a website, still under construction, called ThatSlaps.net to try to sell his beats. After his wife’s injury, Young put his music on pause and had to adjust to his new reality.

“I had to step up and start helping with the cooking and cleaning and just taking the kids where they needed to go to school and appointments and work and just different things,” Young said. “It was a lot, but I just had to step up and fill in the gaps.”

Parker said that “we’re not used to not having a plan, and that’s not normal for us, but we’re sticking together as a family still.”

Parker and Young have two sons, 24 and 21, and a 12-year-old daughter. Their two sons help out in any way they can; both have jobs to assist with paying the bills at times, and both attend Tulsa Community College.

“We’re a very resilient family,” 21-year-old Elijah Young said. “You have to keep moving forward in the direction of change. That’s kind of what pushes me forward.”

