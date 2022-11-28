Project Santa: Skiatook man, family hope for comeback from cancer found after COVID-19

From the moment the process finally began, it seemed like all eyes were on Dale Cokeley.

"That was the most nerve-racking part," he said. "The treatment itself, after I saw what it consisted of, I was like 'hell, this ain't no problem.'

"But all these doctors standing there — that got to me a little."

"It was because this treatment was still so new," said Kellie Cokeley, Dale's wife, who was with him. "It was an open room, and so they were all watching."

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in late 2020, Cokeley was approved to undergo CAR T-cell therapy at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

CAR T, as it's called, is an immunotherapy that involves altering the genes inside immune cells to help them attack the cancer. It had only recently received FDA approval for multiple myeloma patients.

In Cokeley's case, it's been effective so far. He has responded well, he said, and as 2022 winds down, has good reason to hope that his cancer will soon be in remission.

The Tulsa World first introduced readers to the Cokeley family as part of the 2021 Project Santa series.

At the time, the Skiatook household, which includes four children, was rallying around Dale Cokeley during his illness while enduring a time of financial uncertainty and hardship.

All these months later, the family is in a more hopeful place, they said.

It's been a long road for Cokeley, and he's not quite done with treatment. But he hopes to be soon.

"There's still just a little cancer left and they want it all gone," he said.

Cokeley first began experiencing the symptoms in 2018. Initially diagnosed with anemia, it would be over two years before doctors discovered the real problem. It came courtesy of another health ordeal.

In December 2020, Cokeley was hospitalized for over a week after contracting COVID-19. For several days he was in a coma. He lost over 40 pounds and afterward, would have to relearn how to walk.

But the blessing in it, he said, was that doctors finally found what had been the source all along of his health problems.

"It's hard to hear that you have cancer," he said of his diagnosis with multiple myeloma. "But at least I now knew what was going on."

He was also thankful for the timing and treatment advances.

"They told me if this was 10 years ago I wouldn't have a chance," he said.

Out of everything he's been through, Cokeley said his hospitalization with COVID was his lowest point emotionally, even harder than cancer.

After coming out of the coma, "when I actually seen how wrecked I was, that was tough. I took the blankets off my legs finally and I was seeing what it had done, all the weight gone. I thought: 'How am I gonna come back from this?'"

But Cokeley did come back.

And it gives him hope now, he said, that the comebacks will keep on coming.

One he'd especially like to see would be the opportunity to work again to support his family, he said.

He received his certification in CNC machining from Tulsa Tech just before he got sick and would like to eventually put it to use.

In the meantime, Cokeley was recently approved for disability. It's been a big help, adding to what had been the family's sole income, Kellie's pay from her job at a child care center.

When their situation was at its hardest, the family was able to get help from the Salvation Army. It included assistance with rent and utility bills, along with gift cards for groceries.

"It was a big blessing," Kellie said.

"We're all supposed to help each other," she added. "You don't have to be embarrassed to accept help."

Kellie, who has been by his side every step of the way, said she's glad to see her husband feeling more like his old self.

"I don't think he realized how strong he really is," she said, tearing up. "We knew it, but now he's proven it to himself."

