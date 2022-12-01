Project Santa: Heart failure diagnosis at 38 means big change for Sand Springs woman

The news that her heart was failing should have come as a bigger surprise.

But given Casandra House’s family history, the possibility had always existed.

“My dad died two days before Christmas one year from a massive heart attack,” she said. “He was just 53. It’s been prominent on my dad’s side of the family.”

Still, if heart problems were in her future, she had assumed it wouldn’t be for many more years. So, at 38, House was not prepared to hear what doctors had to say.

“When they told me I had congestive heart failure, I was like, ‘Dang, it’s got to be that serious?’ That’s like deadly. It never goes away, either.”

Three years later finds the Sand Springs resident managing her new world the best she can.

It’s not been easy, she said. No longer able to work like she once did, she’s enduring hard times financially. Meanwhile, her health situation was recently complicated by a new diagnosis.

“I was having these new symptoms,” House said. “My lips were turning blue. My hands and feet would go numb and I couldn’t feel them.”

Pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood pressure affecting the lungs, was the verdict from doctors, she said.

For a life that already revolved around a regimen of daily medications, it just added more to it, House said.

“I’ve been on so much medication. I’m just not a person that likes to take medication like that. But they said it’s life or death — you need to take these medications or you’re gonna die.”

A member of the Cherokee Nation, House relies on the Indian Health Service, which covers most of her health care and medications.

But a new one that costs $10,000 a month is going to be a problem, she said.

“It’s ridiculously priced. They pay for a lot, but they’re not going to pay for that pill. So the doctor is trying to help find a way.”

House recently started receiving Social Security benefits. It has helped her situation, although by the time the rent is paid on her mobile home, little is left over, she said.

Worrying about finances is a constant distraction, she said, and takes her focus from where it needs to be — on her health.

At the time of his death, House and her father were in the process of repairing a strained relationship.

“We had just started getting along,” she said, adding that she regrets that the opportunity was lost.

“We were going to be spending Christmas together that year. Then he died two days before,” she said. “He had an appointment coming up to get a defibrillator in his heart through the VA. So he may have lived quite a bit longer if he would have been able to get that done.”

To make sure that her own life is not cut short, House is trying to take better care of herself.

“I always looked at it like OK, I’m not 65 or 70 with heart failure. I’m 40 with heart failure. So there’s a chance I can make it better. Not make it go away because it doesn’t go away. But make it better.

“I do my best to do what the doctors say,” House added. “It’s all I can do really. It’s a process, I guess. I’m getting through it, though.”

Featured video: