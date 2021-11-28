Project Santa: Former truck-driving couple try to steer their way through illness, hard times

The more times you drive back and forth across it, the smaller the country seems.
At least to Edward and Christy Davis that was how it felt.
“It’s funny, because once you go coast to coast you realize the United States is really not that big,” said Christy, who for nearly 20 years accompanied her husband on his trips as a long-haul truck driver.
More recently, though, it’s been the Tulsa couple’s whole world that seemed suddenly smaller.
There are days, they said, when it even feels like it’s closing in on them.
Forced to leave his trucking job because of his health, Edward has been battling end-stage renal disease for the last year.
And though he’s on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, there’s no immediate end in sight to his situation or to the financial hardship it’s causing for the couple.
“It’s like life and everything just came to a stop,” said Edward, who shares a home with his wife and their two rescue dogs, Juneau and Louie.
For her part, Christy is dealing with health challenges of her own, including Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes severe fatigue, dizzy spells and joint pain.
She recently applied for disability, but is yet to be approved.
That leaves the couple’s sole income at the $700 Edward receives each month in SSI benefits.
That barely covers the rent on their house, Edward said.
To try to keep up with monthly bills, the couple have started delivering for DoorDash, they said.
It’s a switch from their trucking days: Now, Christy does all the driving, with Edward at her side.
‘All I’ve ever done’
Meanwhile, Edward must undergo daily dialysis at home for his failing kidneys.
“Every night I go through a whole routine,” he said. “Christy sets up the machine with the bag and then I hook myself up and you got to try to sleep like that all night long.”
Getting good rest is impossible, he said, adding that he wakes about every hour.
Edward, who grew up in San Antonio, has been a long-haul truck driver for over 30 years.
Every week, he’d average around 3,000 miles, which works out to over 140,000 a year.
For many of those miles, Christy was in the seat next to him.
“We lived out of a truck for 19 years,” Edward said. “No home, no kids, no bills.”
Christy, a Tulsa native, eventually retired from the road.
Edward kept at it until late last year when, while driving in New Mexico, he became suddenly ill.
“I couldn’t even get out of the parking lot without swinging the door open and being sick,” he said. “Something in my mind said, ‘You know, you might want to call an ambulance.’”
Edward was hospitalized, and it was there that doctors delivered the startling news.
“They told me that my kidneys were completely gone,” he said.
In the months since, Edward has learned a lot more about kidney disease. He said he wants to do what he can to raise awareness about it.
“I just don’t believe it gets the attention it deserves,” he said.
Leaving the trucking life behind has been hard on him, he added. He hopes to eventually resume, if his health allows.
“I don’t know what to do if I’m not holding a steering wheel,” he said. “That’s all I’ve ever done.”
