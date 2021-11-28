Project Santa: Former truck-driving couple try to steer their way through illness, hard times

The more times you drive back and forth across it, the smaller the country seems.

At least to Edward and Christy Davis that was how it felt.

“It’s funny, because once you go coast to coast you realize the United States is really not that big,” said Christy, who for nearly 20 years accompanied her husband on his trips as a long-haul truck driver.

More recently, though, it’s been the Tulsa couple’s whole world that seemed suddenly smaller.

There are days, they said, when it even feels like it’s closing in on them.

Forced to leave his trucking job because of his health, Edward has been battling end-stage renal disease for the last year.

And though he’s on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, there’s no immediate end in sight to his situation or to the financial hardship it’s causing for the couple.

“It’s like life and everything just came to a stop,” said Edward, who shares a home with his wife and their two rescue dogs, Juneau and Louie.

For her part, Christy is dealing with health challenges of her own, including Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes severe fatigue, dizzy spells and joint pain.