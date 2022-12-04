Project Santa: Former hospice nurse, single mom, battles back from breast cancer

Over all her years serving at the bedsides of the dying, Jennifer Pruitt saw it play out time and again.

“At the end of their life, all anyone really cares about is to love and be loved. That’s what matters,” said the former hospice nurse.

“They want to hear from those they love. They want to hear ‘I love you, and we’re going to be OK.’”

With her professional background, Pruitt has always taken the subjects of life and death seriously.

But they’ve never felt more personal to her than they have in the past year, she said, since the fight for her own life began.

It all started in the spring, when Pruitt, a Broken Arrow resident and single mother, first discovered a lump in her breast.

It turned out to be cancer.

“That’s when everything started to go downhill,” she said, adding that the cancer wasn’t just in one breast, but both.

The double mastectomy was successful. But Pruitt still faces three more surgeries — two to complete the reconstruction and a hysterectomy to remove her ovaries, which produced the hormones that doctors say fed the cancer.

In September, another health scare — a staph infection — threatened to set everything back.

“That was the scariest part of all this, scarier than the cancer,” said Pruitt, who underwent emergency surgery and spent 10 days in the hospital.

“It came out of nowhere, and I was so sick. Sick, sick, sick. I was on the verge of death.”

Complicating things for the family, Pruitt has been out of work and won’t be able to resume until after her surgeries.

It’s meant a loss of income that’s put them in a financial bind.

“We’re blessed, and we’ve always been blessed,” she said. “But it’s been hard.”

Not being able to support her family has upped the emotional toll on Pruitt, leading to anxiety and depression.

She has three daughters and a son ranging in age from 15 to 21. They share their home with Pruitt’s sister, Karen, who is dealing with health problems of her own.

Pruitt prides herself on being self-supportive. She didn’t like the idea of asking for help, but she reached out to the Salvation Army and other charities. She’s thankful she did.

“Without the generosity of other people, of these programs, we wouldn’t still be in our house,” Pruitt said. “We certainly wouldn’t have heat or water.”

“It’s so hard to accept money from perfect strangers,” she added. “But I have learned to be thankful for perfect strangers.”

When she’s able to return to work, Pruitt hopes to move into a medical desk job, something less physically demanding.

She also hopes to resume working on her bachelor’s degree, which she’s just a few hours shy of completing.

But whatever the future holds, she’ll always be glad for the experience of hospice nursing, she said.

“It’s given me a pretty different view of the world from most people,” Pruitt said. “Like an upfront knowledge of mortality. I had that before any of this.”

What the job taught her, she added, can be boiled down to a couple of simple truths.

“Life is short. Very short,” she said. “And the only thing that we carry with us to whatever’s next is love.”

“I have my moments,” Pruitt added, “where I don’t practice exactly what I preach. But I try every day to be as kind as possible. You never know what other people are going through.”

