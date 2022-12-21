Project Santa: First-time father finds joy in family during debilitating health decline

Greater reliance on a wheelchair was not the outcome Tommy Black was hoping for when he underwent back surgery.

But he’s discovered one positive in his situation, at least: the response of his 1-year-old son.

“Logan really enjoys sitting in my lap and riding along,” Black said. “He gets a fun ride whenever we’re in stores.

“That’s been the silver lining, I guess.”

The Tulsa resident, who has been using his wheelchair since May to get around every time he leaves home, has always been the kind of person who looks for silver linings.

Finding them, though, has been a little more challenging of late, he said.

For the 40-year-old Black, who lives with his fiancée, Samantha Murphy, and their son, Logan, mobility has been a concern for a long time.

He’s had back problems for 17 years, stemming from a serious auto accident.

They’ve only gotten worse with time, and before this year, he was using a cane to get around.

Frustrated that because of the pain he couldn’t play with his son like he wanted, Black looked for answers. And in May he underwent a surgery that was expected to help.

“Supposedly this was going to be a simple thing. I thought it was going to be a fresh start,” he said.

Instead, it’s been a major setback.

When Black woke up afterward in the hospital, “I had no feeling from the shoulder, all the way down,” he said. “I could move my neck, my arm, but I couldn’t move anything else.”

The paralysis ultimately faded. But it’s only given way to new problems.

Recently, Black was diagnosed with a rare disorder caused by inflammation of the membrane that protects the nerves of the spinal cord.

Right now, he tries to manage the pain with medication. There’s a possibility of further testing but no clear option for treatment going forward.

Black’s mobility, meanwhile, has only worsened since the surgery.

Unable to stand for long at a time, he requires the use of a wheelchair when he goes out. At home, he sometimes manages with a walker.

In spite of everything, though, Black refuses to lose hope.

“The way I have to look at it, there are so many people out there who have it much worse than me,” he said. “So who am I to complain?”

The year has also been hard financially on the family, who struggle to keep up with rent and utilities.

Black last was able to work in 2019, when he was manager at a liquor store.

He has filed for disability benefits and is waiting to learn if he’ll be approved.

Murphy is taking a course through H&R Block and expects to soon start work as a tax preparer.

She hopes eventually to complete her master’s degree, in public health biostatistics, and go to work for the health department or a hospital.

Overcoming

Both Black and Murphy are originally from New York.

They met there through a driving instruction course.

Murphy, who waited until after college to seek a license, was a student driver. Black was her instructor.

They started dating soon after that. Eventually, they moved to Oklahoma. It’s home now, they said, and they have no desire to leave.

They hope to get married in a few months when circumstances allow.

Throughout their recent hard times, the pair have found joy in their son. Logan is the first child for either.

“I’m 40, and I finally had a little guy,” Black said. “I’m blessed.”

It makes Murphy happy, watching Black and their son interact, she said.

“Pretty much the only place Logan will sit still,” she said, “is when he’s riding with his dad in his wheelchair.”

Black is determined that his own health challenges can serve as life lessons for Logan.

“How I deal with this every day — it’s something he’s going to see,” he said.

“And he’ll know that he can overcome things.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Black at gofund.me/48d3f5bf.

Donate to Project Santa Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102. To donate online, go to tinyurl.com/projectsanta2022.

