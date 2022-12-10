Project Santa: Despite debilitating disease, young Tulsan keeps music dream alive

How long he has left before the disease disables his hands entirely is impossible to predict.

Already, the joint damage to one thumb is significant.

But for as long as he’s physically able, one thing is safe to say: Hunter Griffin will continue doing what he loves best.

“The ability to keep making music right now is just super-important to me,” said the 21-year-old Tulsa resident, an up-and-coming music producer.

“I’m blessed that I’m able to use just a couple of fingers for the (computer) keys and another for the space bar. Although there’s a point when I have to stop because my hands get tired more quickly.”

It’s been right at a year since Griffin was diagnosed with Mutilans Still’s disease, a rare and severe form of arthritis.

A progressive autoimmune disorder, it debilitates the body by attacking the joints, connective tissue, cartilage and bones.

“It’s usually seen in patients that have had arthritis their whole life, who are now 70 or 80 years old,” he said. “It’s just super-fast for me for some reason.”

Griffin is now up to nine medications, he said, in an effort to manage the pain and slow the disease’s progress.

Most days, though, that effort feels like a losing one, he said. He’s been forced to give up much of what he used to do, including working and supporting himself.

Griffin, who shares an apartment with his cat MJ, said for months it’s been a constant struggle keeping up with his rent and utility bills.

“I’m currently two months behind on rent,” he said.

At one point, he even had his power cut off. That’s a special concern, he said, because one of his medications — a biologic drug administered by injection — must be kept refrigerated.

Aid he’s received through the Creek Nation and the Salvation Army has helped, Griffin said.

His best option, he said, is to secure Social Security benefits. But so far, that effort has been unsuccessful.

If Griffin sometimes feels close to despair, though, he just has to think of the special people in his life.

“I’m very blessed to have a handful of close friends,” he said.

That includes the person who might well be his best friend.

“My mother raised me as a single mom,” he said. “For a long time it was just us, until my sister was born. We’ve been through everything together.”

Griffin’s mother has started back to school to become an ultrasound tech, he said. Her goal is to be able to help support him financially through his illness.

Music as medicine

Given his condition’s progressive nature, Griffin tries not to look too far ahead.

“I mainly live every single day like it’s my last,” he said. “Because with how my body is going, I feel like I have a lot less time to enjoy the freedom of my arms or my legs or my back.”

“So rather than having all these crazy plans and all these goals, I just focus on what today is about.”

That includes his musical aspirations.

In spite of the setbacks, Griffin, a Broken Arrow High School graduate, has been able to pursue his lifelong dream of producing music.

He’s turned part of his apartment into a studio, where he records for himself and other artists.

“I’m super-excited because we have a whole team, and we’re working really hard on it,” Griffin said. “We want to create a music scene here in Tulsa. There are a lot of really talented artists in Tulsa that people just don’t know about yet.”

“Music is what keeps me sane,” he added. “It’s saved my life many times. It’s the main thing that I can do. I put all of my energy into it.”

Besides producing for others, Griffin is serious about his own music.

His songs, released under the name “SILVR,” are available on Spotify, where he has almost 7,000 followers.

He said his music fits best in the rap genre. His lyrics typically are dark, reflecting the struggles he’s faced in his life.

But he enjoys being flexible in both genre and tone, he said.

Recently, Griffin had his mother join him in the studio, where he recorded her singing “God Gave Me You,” a song popularized by country artist Blake Shelton.

Griffin mixed three versions of the song and released them to Spotify as a surprise for his mom’s birthday.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “I was really excited to be able to do that for her.”

That’s another thing his current circumstances have reinforced for him, he added: “The importance of making sure to tell the people that I’m close to that I care about them.”

“I make my music for myself, that’s always been the goal,” Griffin said. “But being able to share it with the people I love and care about and involve them in it, that’s important to me.”

“I’ll keep doing this as long as I can.”

