Project Santa campaign tops $200,000

The annual Project Santa fund drive has wrapped up its 2022 holiday run, raising around $202,000 to help area families experiencing tough times.

A partnership between the World and Tulsa Area Salvation Army, the drive has now raised over $8 million since 1992 when the World took it over from the former Tulsa Tribune.

“We want to thank the Tulsa World readers who gave to Project Santa this year,” said Jason Collington, Tulsa World editor. “You have come through for decades and helped members of our community with this incredible partnership with The Salvation Army.”

All money raised will be distributed in the form of vouchers and material gifts, helping families in need throughout the upcoming year.

More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the fund, which is administered by The Salvation Army.

Over the course of the drive, which kicked off Nov. 27, the World introduced readers to 12 of the households who have been aided from the fund.

Readers can learn about those families at tulsaworld.com/projectsanta.

The drive dates to 1928, when it was started by the Tulsa Tribune as Santa Pals, and has evolved over the years.

Before the Tribune closed in 1992, it rallied its readers and established a $340,000 endowment fund to help keep the program going and includes $2,000, in memory of Sibyl Louise Nixon; $100 in memory of Judy Stacy.

