Project Santa: 21-year-old Tulsan not letting kidney failure get him down

Chris McClary's entire future depends on him finding a new kidney.

But he plays it so cool, you'd never know.

"Whatever has to be done, surgeries, whatever, he's always like 'OK, let's do it.' He just goes with the flow," said his mother, Loretta McClary.

"He doesn't get emotional," she said. "Outwardly, he's never been the kind of kid to ask, 'Why me? Why is this happening to me?'"

For the family, that strength in the face of adversity has been a source of encouragement, she added, during what has been an especially trying year.

It started in November 2021, when 21-year-old Chris, who lives with his parents Loretta and Michael, was hospitalized for a case of food poisoning.

While there, doctors discovered something much worse.

"His kidney function was down to 19%," Loretta said, adding that her son was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, the result of a previously undiagnosed auto-immune disorder.

His kidney function continued to drop and is now at 2%.

Chris, who undergoes dialysis three days a week, will need a new kidney.

He's currently awaiting approval for a transplant and should be added to the waiting list after one more appointment in January.

When he got the diagnosis, Chris was just two days shy of turning 21.

A 2020 Webster High School graduate, he had previously started college, taking online classes from a private art school in Chicago.

That and much of the rest of his life are now on hold.

But Chris is remaining stoical about it.

"There's just no point to getting upset," he said. "Why dwell on something that you can't change?"

Once he has a new kidney, doctors are optimistic about his chances, he said.

Life for him will never be exactly "normal" again, Chris said. "But I should get back to relative normalcy."

Focus on the blessings

For the family, the last few months have been anything but normal.

Chris has dealt with his share of health complications, and has been in and out of the hospital.

At the same time, they are enduring some hard times financially.

The McClarys' only current household income is Loretta's pay as a paraprofessional at Webster High.

Michael, who lost a job with a restaurant when the place closed, is staying home to care for Chris and drive him to his dialysis and doctors' appointments.

The family struggles each month to make ends meet, and has turned to the Salvation Army to help with bills.

Loretta tries to stay focused on the blessings, though, she said.

"For one, I thank God every day that he gave Chris food poisoning. What might have happened if we hadn't gone to the hospital I don't know."

She's also thankful for her coworkers at Webster.

"Their support has been amazing," she said, adding that one colleague even wants to get tested to see if she might donate a kidney to Chris.

Still, it's hard sometimes for Loretta to keep her emotions in check.

"I am a worrier," she said.

Thankfully, she added, Chris set the tone for how the family would react and move forward from the very beginning of his illness.

"When they said kidney failure, I about hit the floor," Loretta said.

"Then I took a breath and I was like, 'You know what, God's got this.' And Chris just goes, 'I know, Mom.' He was just so calm. That was it. We went from there."

Contributions to Project Santa total to date is $137,206.00. This includes $42,312 from the Tulsa Tribune Foundation Endowment.

Donations from Tulsans include:

A.J. Greiner, $1,750; Deborah N. Mocnik, $1,000, in memory of Chickie Noble; Kevin Hern Family, $1,000; Lacy E. Whitehead, $1,000; Eunice and Michael Lawler, $750; Cheryl A.Kilpatrick, $500; David and Linda Alaback, $500. In honor of Jeannie Devero Alaback. David and Linda Alaback, $500. In honor of Robert and Naomi Lippert. Janet S Persson, $500, In loving memory of my parents, Evalyn and Atlee Sawyer; Jimmy and Owalah Bobbitt, $500; Mary Hunter, Constance Murray and Charlotte Conger, $300; Judith L. Boyle, $200; Cherl G. and Ronald W. Synder, $150; Henry, Stella and Alice Sacra, $150;Martin Imrisek, $150; Todd Waldeck, $150; Mike and Vikkie Murgess, $125; Kim Baker-Rauh, $120; David J. and Nancy R. Swain, $100; Deborah Cain Millaway, $100; Forest and Lisa Fischer and Fran Cottle, $100; Harry B. and Kathleen M. Hannigan, $100; Hugh and Mary Rineer, $100; J. Harley and Mary I. Galusha, $100; Mazin and Patty Al-Jibouri, $100; Nancy C. Phillips, $100; Rod and Denise Baker, $100; Sally Ann Turner, $100; Suzy and Mike Richards, $100. In memory of Alma Richards. Tommy L. and Janet K. Holland, $100; Virginia Richard, $100; Virginia Schulte, $100; Carolyn Collins, $50; Constance S. and Hubert J. Ullman, $50; Holly Redwood, $50; Kathryn C. and Thomas A. Horne, $50. In honor of Maryfran Leming. Levina and Murry Fleming, $50; Martin G. Hart, $50; Mary Lynn and Bob Milam, $50; Rhonda Marie Freiner, $50; The Joy of Living Bible Study Group, $50. Honoring Sandy Chambers and Paula Waugh. Michael C. Turner, $40; Sue Sark, $40; Keith & Judy Vandervoort, $30; Michael & Eva Earls, $30; Peggy Borneman, $30; Paulette Evans Jenkins, $25; Sally Stewart, $25, in honor of Kathy Wilson; Susan M. Virdell, $25; Lisa Ryan, $20.

Contributions from outside Tulsa include:

Fred and Marcia Perry, Broken Arrow, $200; Varna Hooper, Jenks, $200; Pat H. and Sharyl M. Blakey, Broken Arrow, $125; Judi Hamilton, Broken Arrow, $100; Iris Weatherford, Broken Arrow, $100; DL Larrison, Coweta, $100; Mary Frances Leming, Norman, $100, in honor of my friend Kathy Horne, for her Christmas gift; Leon and Colleen Schneider, Owasso, $100; Robert and Jeanette McQuitty, Tahlequah, $100; Barbara Campbell, Cypress, TX, $50; Shane Whisler, Dallas, TX, $50; Mrs. Hollis Weatherly, Owasso, $50; Roger L. and Carolyn A. Ingram, Sapulpa, $50; Judith L. Campbell, Broken Arrow, $25; Joan Brogan and Donald L. Wipf, Collinsville, $25; Stephanie A Grubbs, Sapulpa, $25; Mary Brown, Broken Arrow, $20; Lee Roy Cornelius, Tahlequah, $20.

Anonymous donations total to date is $17,140.

