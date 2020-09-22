Project Boom: OU and OSU students aim to be the first to break the sound barrier

Project Boom was just getting started.

‘There are no rules’

The engineering might turn out to be the easy part.

After vetting the volunteers who emailed him, Watson’s team grew to more than 100 students representing more than 70 universities across at least 10 different countries and 15 time zones.

Organizing such a gigantic effort has become one of the most innovative parts of the project. A sort of executive committee, including Watson and some of the original team members, oversees the organization. When a specific task needs to be done, the committee uses an online portal to request “bids,” describing exactly what the work will involve and when it will need to be finished.

From there, groups of students all over the world submit their own “bids” to propose various ideas and designs, while the executive committee ultimately decides which one to use.

While an aerospace conglomerate might need years to do it, Watson’s decentralized team has designed a highly sophisticated drone in a matter of months and on a budget of less than $2,000.