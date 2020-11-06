Program on Civil War surgery set for Saturday

Surgery and medicine during the American Civil War will be the topic of the next free program at the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor’s Center.

“A Veteran Surgeon’s View of the Civil War,” a program featuring Dr. David Harris, is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the center, located at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.

The program will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing, and face coverings are required. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Harris, dressed in Civil War-period attire, will discuss medical practices used during the war and the realities surgeons faced. Medical artifacts and items from the era will be part of the program.

Harris has presented programs at many Civil War sites, including the Vicksburg National Military Park.

For more information, call 918-473-5572.

