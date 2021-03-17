Process to find new Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame operator could begin in April

Two months later — on the same day as its eviction hearing — the Jazz Hall of Fame filed for bankruptcy.

The Jazz Hall of Fame leases the Union Depot, at First Street and Cincinnati Avenue, a facility bought and refurbished by the county with $4 million in Vision 2025 funds. It pays $1 a year in rent and is required to cover tax, insurance and utility costs.

Moriarty said qualified bidders will be allowed to make offers on individual Jazz Hall of Fame assets — including its lease with the county, its name and its internet site — or on all of them.

“It affords them an opportunity to bid on what they want to bid on with the notion that we are going to try and maximize the recovery on these assets,” Moriarty said. “If they are interested in the lease, it is going to require sufficient funds upfront to cure any existing monetary defaults on the lease, and that is probably $35,000-plus as we sit here today.”

Taking into account court costs and attorney fees owed by the Jazz Hall of Fame, Moriarty said, potential bidders should expect upfront, out-of-pocket costs to be at least $100,000.

But dollars and cents won’t be the only factors in determining what is deemed the “highest and best” bid, he said.