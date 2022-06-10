Probable case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma, public health officials say

State health officials have identified Oklahoma's first probable case of monkeypox and said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

A central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases of the virus is currently in isolation, according to a Friday news release from Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Officials are working to complete contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the individual.

A recent international outbreak prompted the CDC to increase its work on finding infections, and officials have said it's likely more cases will be reported.

"We do want to stress to Oklahomans that the general public is not at risk," Jan Fox, Oklahoma's deputy commissioner of health preparedness, said in a statement Friday.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

But last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating.

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

The illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body. It can be transmitted through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

No monkeypox deaths have been reported in the U.S. or Europe so far, but some worry the virus could take hold in the U.S. rodent population — either through pets or unwelcome rodents in homes.

OSDH officials said they are advising health care providers "to have a heightened awareness" for monkeypox symptoms in patients who could be at risk.