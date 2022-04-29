Private donors pitch in $7.2 million to push pedestrian bridge construction forward

Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams, is a civil engineer with an appreciation for how things are put together.

Standing on the west bank of the Arkansas River last week, Armstrong looked out at the flowing water and the new pedestrian bridge being constructed above it. It was his first close-up peek at the project.

“I just immediately went, ‘Oh, this is so cool.’ It’s very unique,” he said.

Armstrong wasn’t on a sightseeing excursion. He was there to get a first-hand look at his company’s latest philanthropic venture — a $3 million donation to the project.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and other officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday to announce that the city has raised $7.2 million in private donations for the project and that the bridge will be named Williams Crossing.

Other private donors are the George Kaiser Family Foundation ($3 million), HF Sinclair ($1 million) and ONEOK ($200,000). The city is contributing $27.4 million, for an overall project budget of nearly $35 million.

The private donations will pay for accessories to the bridge that would not have been possible to include within the city’s $27.4 million budget. They include seating areas, LED lighting on the deck and below it, a rock aggregate deck surface to match the Gathering Place trails, and enhancements to the landings on either end of the bridge.

“It is the only bridge of its kind in the United States (and) it will be illuminated at night, reflecting off the water there,” Bynum said. “I mean, it’s going to be a real landmark for the city.”

In 2017, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of Gathering Place, a GKFF project, won a city-sponsored design competition for a new pedestrian bridge. MVVA called it the Gateway Bridge.

A conceptual drawing of the bridge included a shade structure, but no such structure is planned for the bridge at this time. It is, however, constructed to accommodate a shade structure should funds become available to add one.

Williams Crossing is expected to open simultaneously with the renovated Zink Dam in the summer of 2023.

“From Williams’ perspective, it’s always been important for us to make Tulsa a great place to attract not just anybody, but the very best talent anywhere in the world, and so making Tulsa a place that can attract great talent is just absolutely first and foremost when it comes to us and community giving in Tulsa,” Armstrong said.

It didn’t hurt that the energy company has long ties to the bridge. In 1937, Williams built the section of the bridge that ran over Riverside Drive at approximately 29th Street.

“This actually was the first big project that they did,” Armstrong said. “John Williams was a guy that believed very strongly in both Williams being a great company and Tulsa being a great city. And so us making sure we continue to support that legacy is not hard for us to do.”

The original bridge over the river was constructed in 1904 by the Midland Valley Railroad. Seventy years later, the city gained ownership of the bridge and turned it into a pedestrian bridge.

About a decade ago, planning began to overhaul the bridge, but a study commissioned by the city found the structure to be unsound. The city then pivoted to building a new bridge that would last as long at the old one did.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was grateful to Williams and all of the private donors who agreed to help finance the construction of the new bridge.

“This is a great example of corporate and philanthropic generosity helping us to improve a taxpayer-funded project while keeping it within the publicly approved budget,” Bynum said.

The mayor said he was particularly interested to learn of Williams’ ties to the old pedestrian bridge.

“The idea that we will have a new Williams bridge right there, a 21st-century bridge, is pretty cool,” Bynum said.

Armstrong said the unique design of the bridge, which officials say will be the first weathered steel plate arched pedestrian bridge in the country, was another reason Williams was eager to participate in the project.

“If you think about trying to distinguish ourselves as Tulsa, adding something distinct and not just a cut-to-fit and paint-to-match kind of design, but something that is very unique and something we can all be proud of as Tulsans, is what’s impressive,” he said.

